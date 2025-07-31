World Athletics implements new SRY gene test for female category eligibility in world ranking competitions

The World Athletics Council has now authorised new rules on the eligibility criteria for female athletes who want to compete for world ranking events. These regulations will take effect on September 1 and will be enforced at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said, “The philosophy that we hold dear in World Athletics is the protection and the promotion of the integrity of women’s sport. It is really important in a sport that is permanently trying to attract more women that they enter a sport believing there is no biological glass ceiling. The test to confirm biological sex is a very important step in ensuring this is the case.”

Athletes will now have to undergo a one-time test for the SRY gene — a dependable indicator for identifying biological sex. This test can be done using either a cheek swab or a blood sample. Furthermore, the member federations will manage the resting process and organise the athletes and teams for the Tokyo Championships.

“We are saying, at elite level, for you to compete in the female category, you have to be biologically female. It was always very clear to me and the World Athletics Council that gender cannot trump biology… We particularly want to thank our Member Federations for their support and commitment in the implementation of these new regulations,” the president added.

More about the new regulations

These changes are based on the recommendations of the Gender Diverse Athlete Working Group, which dedicated more than a year to examining advancements in law, science, sports, and societal issues related to gender-diverse athletes. The council approved the recommendations in March 2025. The recommendations:

Formally affirm the design of and goals for the female category.

Revise the eligibility regulations so that they are consistent with the design and goals.

Merge the DSD (differences of sex development) and Transgender Regulations, and, if the effect is to restrict opportunities for DSD athletes, adopt measures to address the reliance interest of those who are currently in the pipeline.

Adopt a pre-clearance requirement for all athletes competing in the female category.

Consider forward initiatives, including to support elite gender diverse XY athletes.

Moreover, World Athletics stated that the female category is defined in the Eligibility Rule 3.5. This rule allows certain athletes to compete in this category if:

Biological females.

Biological females who have used testosterone as part of male gender-affirming treatment further to a Therapeutic Use Exemption granted in accordance with World Athletics’ Anti-Doping Rules may not compete in the female category until the passing of a period of time after their last use of testosterone (the period of time will be not shorter than four years and will be determined by World Athletics on a case-by-case basis taking into consideration all relevant factors including the timing, duration, dosages and effects of the male gender-affirming treatment).

Biological males who have Complete Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome and therefore have not gone through male sexual development including any type of male puberty.

Biological males with a difference of sex development who satisfy the transitional provisions issued by World Athletics.

Furthermore, the transitional rules do not apply to transgender women. Under current regulations, no transgender women are allowed to compete at the elite international level.

Effective from September 1, the new regulations for the female athlete category will be implemented alongside the following ongoing commitments: