Workers’ Party visits Masjid Al-Mawaddah to learn more about culture

MPs thank Ustaz Firdaus and the rest of the board

Photo: Facebook/ He Ting Ru 何廷儒

Denise Teh

Singapore — The Workers’ Party (WP) members of Sengkang were invited to Masjid Al-Mawaddah on Sunday (Apr 11) together with Aljunied MPs Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap and Pritam Singh.

We were extremely honoured to be the guests of Masjid Al-Mawaddah together with Aljunied MPs Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap…

Posted by He Ting Ru 何廷儒 on Sunday, 11 April 2021

Also known as the “loving and affectionate mosque”, Masjid Al-Mawaddah caters to a relatively young congregation in Sengkang. The mosque focuses on four core areas: Islamic learning, social development, family and youth development, and religious services and referrals.

“One of the more unique features of the mosque is the permanent wedding Dias, although this is temporarily unavailable due to the current prohibition of communal dining,” said MP He Ting Ru after the visit on Sunday.

“We also learnt about the work the mosque does within the community, from conducting religious classes on the weekend to looking out for low-income families,” she added. The mosque initiates various programmes and facilities to enhance community bonding among the different races and families across the different age groups.

The MPs are very thankful to Ustaz Firdaus and the rest of the board for  explaining to them the various adaptions that had to be made due to the ongoing pandemic. They thanked the board for taking the time to meet them while preparing for the start of Ramadan on Monday evening (Apr 12).

The Sengkang MPs affirmed that they look forward to learning more as they work together with the Sengkang community.

