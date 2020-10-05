Workers’ Party Sengkang team asks public what they want to see at Rivervale Mall

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The Workers’ Party Sengkang team took to social media to ask residents what they wanted to see at Rivervale Mall, noting they were open to suggestions.

On Saturday (Oct 3), the elected parliamentarians for Sengkang GRC, Chua Kheng Wee and Jamus Lim were spotted at Rivervale Mall for their walkabout. “Had a great start to the weekend catching up with residents of Rivervale together with Jamus Lim at Rivervale Mall this morning,” wrote Mr Chua in a Facebook post.

He asked the public what they would like to see at the mall, adding they were open to suggestions.

Mr Lim also shared the post, and the two received much praise from netizens. “Never seen MPs kneel down while talking to residents except for Sengkang MPs,” commented Facebook user Haris Johar. Many noted how the team works tirelessly, holding walkabouts nearly every day.

“Sengkang residents really hit the jackpot by voting for WP,” said Facebook user Aston Tay.

“Usually I only see walkabout before elections, but WP have proven something else,” observed Facebook user Valentinoz Teo. Others wondered where their respective MP from the People’s Action Party was.

Netizen Nicholas Neo, one of the residents who met with Mr Lim and Mr Chua, also commented on the post highlighting how “down to earth and genuine” the experience was, “unlike previous MPs who had a whole gang of cameramen and entourage like some wayang going on.”

Meanwhile, the public also provided suggestions, given the opportunity. Many requested for more food variety in the mall and to remove or upgrade the Food Junction area because the food offerings were limited and expensive. A few also suggested a pet grooming shop and a movie theatre.

Facebook user Hui Yi Yon admitted having to go to Punggol to a Sheng Siong supermarket as the supermarket in Rivervale Mall was becoming more and more expensive. “Cheaper and more variety of groceries please,” asked the resident.

