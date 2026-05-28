Workers’ Party MPs share Hari Raya greetings, reflect on ‘sacrifice, sincerity, and compassion’

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament from the Workers’ Party shared Hari Raya greetings to residents as Muslims in Singapore and across the globe commemorate Aidiladha.

Sengkang MP Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik wrote in a May 27 (Wednesday) social media post, “This Hari Raya Haji and blessed month of Zulhijjah, we reflect on the meaning of sacrifice, sincerity, and compassion. Wishing all Muslims a meaningful Hari Raya Aidiladha.”

Mr Muhaimin, together with fellow Sengkang MPs Louis Chua and Jamus Lim, and Non-Constituency MP Andre Low, joined those who were marking the occasion.

In Malay, the MP encouraged others to “live the meaning of sacrifice, sincerity and love,” adding, “The story of Prophet Ibrahim A.S. reminds us to strengthen our faith, help those in need and serve the community with trust and charity.”

Aljunied MP Fadli Fawzi also wished Muslim residents in his constituency and across Singapore a Selamat Hari Raya Haji.

Mr Fadli wrote in a post that he had been at Masjid Al-Istiqamah for prayers and to greet others “on this joyous day of commemoration.”

There, he was joined by another WP MP from Aljunied, Kenneth Tiong.

Meanwhile, party chair and Aljunied MP Sylvia Lim, Hougang MP Dennis Tan, and NCMP Eileen Chong, together with Mr Tiong and Ms Lim’s husband, former national football star Quah Kim Song, did the same at Masjid En-Naeem.

FB screengrab/ Eileen Chong

“Wishing our Muslim friends a blessed and meaningful Eid al-Adha. May this season of sacrifice and compassion bring peace, happiness, and renewed hope to you and your family,” wrote Ms Chong.

WP secretary-general Pritam Singh and Gerald Giam were at Alkaff Kampung Melayu Mosque to extend greetings to the faithful. Afterwards, the two Aljunied MPs also went to the Qaryah at Blk 705 Bedok Reservoir Road.

FB screengrab/ Gerald Giam

“Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha to all Muslim residents in Aljunied GRC and fellow Singaporeans. WP leader Pritam Singh and I were grateful for the opportunity to convey our greetings to worshippers,” wrote Mr Giam. /TISG

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