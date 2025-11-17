// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Seloloving (for illustration purposes only)
Worker’s fatal fall at Jurong Region Line worksite prompts safety time-out and investigations

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old construction supervisor died after falling from height at a Jurong Region Line (JRL) worksite on Thursday, prompting a stop-work order and a wider safety review across Land Transport Authority (LTA) projects.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), the worker fell from about 9 metres while descending scaffolding at a site near 202 Pandan Gardens at around 5:30 p.m. on Nov 13. Police were alerted at 7:10 p.m., and the man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The worker was employed by Leze Construction, a subsidiary of a subcontractor under the main contractor Daewoo–Yongnam Joint Venture.

LTA expressed its condolences, saying: “We are deeply saddened by this incident, and extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased worker. We are working with the contractors to provide them with support and assistance.” LTA added that it takes all safety incidents seriously and already has established work-at-height procedures in place.

Stop-work order and safety time-out activated

Following the accident, LTA has issued a stop-work order for the affected site and initiated a safety time-out across its projects to review all at-height work procedures.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), also investigating, reminded employers that workers must maintain 100% tie-off and anchor fall-arrest harnesses to secure and independent points when working at height.

Police said that based on preliminary findings, no foul play is suspected. Investigations are ongoing.

Netizens respond to the unfortunate event

Online reactions showed both sorrow as well as a growing public weariness over repeated construction fatalities. One netizen on the Reddit forum wrote: “Sad to hear the news. May his soul rest in peace.” This kind of comment shows how, as humans, we all feel sadness for a life lost and empathy for the worker’s family as well.

Another user lamented the broader pattern: “It is sad workers die for Singapore construction. We need to do better.” Comments like this show increasing frustration that, despite national improvements in safety culture, fatal accidents still occur, especially in major infrastructure works.

A third urged workers and employers to exercise greater vigilance: “Do take the time to make sure you are safe, run through prechecks, check equipment, make sure stuff is secure, and wear proper PPE.” This sentiment hints at a belief among some members of the public that while systems exist, day-to-day caution at worksites remains critical, and perhaps inconsistent.

Taken together, the reactions reveal a public deeply concerned that worker safety may be lagging even as Singapore pushes ahead with huge construction projects. Many feel that more safeguards and stricter enforcement are needed to prevent future tragedies.

As Singapore continues to expand its transport network, the tragedy emphasises the need to recognise the human cost behind every project milestone. The JRL will eventually benefit thousands of commuters, but incidents like this remind the nation that infrastructure progress must never come at the expense of workers’ lives. One life lost is already too many.

