Worker shocked to find same role advertised for S$4k–S$4.5k after quoting S$3k

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker said he was left disappointed after discovering that a job he was interviewing for was offering S$1,000 more than the salary he had told the recruiter he expected.

Posting on r/singaporejobs, the recent graduate explained that he had told the recruiter that his expected salary was S$3,000, only to later come across another job listing for the same position with a salary offering between S$4,000 and S$4,500.

After asking whether he could revise his expected salary to S$4,000, the recruiter allegedly told him that the company had already been informed of his original figure and that, because he lacked relevant work experience, he “cannot ask for S$4,000.”

The post author noted that he did have relevant work experience, although it was part-time. He also shared his qualifications, explaining that he graduated last year with a Workforce Skills Qualification (WSQ) Diploma and has about a year of relevant experience.

He added that he holds a Japanese-Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N3 certification and has used Japanese professionally, a skill that was listed as a requirement for the role.

“I’m disappointed. I want the job, but if I had known it was offering 4k-4.5k, I would’ve asked for 4k,” he wrote.

Some commenters advised him to negotiate with HR instead of the recruiter if salary discussions come up later in the hiring process.

However, a commenter claiming to be a recruiter for 10 years suggested otherwise.

According to him, recruiters want candidates to get the highest salary possible, as it increases their billables.

“Everyone makes the recruiter the bad guys but you must hear some of the HR giving their requirements. Not too old, not too young, must have 5 years exp but I can only pay this much,” he said, adding that recruiters “know how to fight better and at which angle.”

“If you guys throw us under the bus, it’s not helping your case,” the recruiter added.

Meanwhile, another commenter said that sometimes employers don’t always offer the salary range advertised in job postings, sharing that they had previously applied for a role with an advertised salary range of S$4,000 to S$4,500 but were ultimately offered only S$3,700 during the interview process.

Still, despite his disappointment, the post author later said he would stick to his original asking salary of S$3,000 and would ask recruiters about a position’s salary range upfront in the future. “I’m on my way to interview!” he added.

According to Indeed, job seekers can improve their chances of negotiating a higher salary by researching market rates, highlighting their skills, qualifications, and experience, and clearly demonstrating the value they can bring to an employer.

Job seekers may also prepare key talking points in advance—such as results achieved in previous roles, years of industry experience, relevant skills or certifications, and average salaries offered by other employers—and communicate their salary expectations with confidence while explaining the reasons behind their request.

Lastly, Indeed noted that employers may not always be able to meet a candidate’s salary expectations, in which case job seekers should weigh whether the role and overall compensation package are worth accepting. / TISG

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