The generation gap is real, and when communication becomes a challenge between you and people a decade or two younger, it can be a problem.

This has been the experience of one local Reddit user who is seeking help online. On r/askSingapore, u/PerceptionProper4456 on Monday (March 17) wrote, “How do you connect to the younger generation without sounding like an old geezer?”

The post author, who’s either on the younger end of Gen X (born 1965 to 1980) or is an elder Millennial (born in the early 80s), wrote that lately, he’s found it hard to connect to his younger colleagues in their late 20s and early 30s.

The problem arises when he tries to share his experiences, particularly when he sees them struggling with the same issues he faced in the past. He wants to be helpful, but they seem to take it as unwanted advice.

This happens with everyday matters such as whether to buy avocados from Australia or Mexico or how overeating can cause heartburn later on.

“Even bigger issues such as sharing my experience with lay-offs during our company’s last retrenchment exercise attracted doubtful gaze from my younger colleagues,” the post author added.

He said he now keeps his mouth shut to avoid sounding condescending. However, he is finding the same thing happening in other social settings, and it is affecting his social life.

Commenters on his post were quick to offer advice. One Reddit user suggested that perhaps the way he talks or “intrudes into” conversation is the problem.

They added, “Nobody will call you a fool for not imparting wisdom that they didn’t ask for.”

A Reddit user around the same age wrote that the post author might be expecting “some form of gratitude” from his colleagues and feels disappointed when it doesn’t come.

“I don’t give my opinions on anything unless it’s necessary, if I’m asked for it, or if it’s funny at that particular moment,” they added.

“Most people won’t appreciate advice or answers if they didn’t ask for it,” another chimed in.

A Reddit user wrote that since his colleagues are in their late 20s and early 30s, they’re already full-grown adults and probably don’t appreciate being treated like children.

One user asked if the post author wants to connect with the younger generation or merely wants them to follow his advice. Another wrote: “At your age (btw I’m the same) what you want is respect, not connection. If you’re good at something, wait for them to ask for it, not give it out for free.” /TISG

