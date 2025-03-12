SINGAPORE: Job concerns are a staple among Reddit posts in Singapore. However, in the past few days, some users on the platform expressed worries over finding work when a job seeker is over the age of 40.

In a March 11 post on r/askSingapore, u/Chemical-Badger2524 asked, “Is the job market really bad? Or are recruiters skipping those above 40?”

They wrote that most of the older jobseekers they know end up driving taxis or working for Grab and added, “Is Singapore not a good place for those above 40 looking for corporate jobs?”

In a related post from earlier this week, another Reddit user said that the mental toll of being jobless at 40 years old has been significant and he asked others in a similar situation how they cope. He wrote that he’s been unemployed since last May but has been keeping himself busy by volunteering, going to at least two interviews a month, socialising and looking for part-time admin jobs. He also recently took up a Tableau certification course

Fortunately, he has the support of his family, and his savings have been enough to keep him afloat.

However, he added, “At the end of the day, as long as I don’t have a full-time job, I will still worry about my life, whether it’s about finances, lost opportunities to pursue a partner, or lost confidence in myself,” and said he would appreciate encouragement from others.:

The commenters on both posts have largely been supportive, if blunt. One much-upvoted comment underlined that finding a corporate job when a person is no longer young is difficult everywhere.

One Reddit user in their forties wrote, “The job market is always bad for those over 40. You just didn’t know it until you became 40+.”

Another pointed out that younger members of the workforce are also struggling to find jobs in the corporate world largely because of global uncertainties.

Others noted that the skill sets of many 40-year-olds today have become somewhat obsolete, given the rapid advances in technology, especially when it comes to AI.

However, some pointed towards re-skilling courses, which the Singapore government offers. The SkillsFuture Mid-Career Training Allowance even gives Singapore citizens aged 40 and above an allowance of up to $3,000 monthly while attending full-time long-form courses.

Another offered this advice: “Polish your resume, create a compelling LinkedIn, go network with others even if they don’t have any open positions to refer. Networking opened my eyes a lot. I met highly qualified, capable folks in their 40s who were also struggling to land roles and were jobless.

“Some became regular lunch kakis and we would encourage each other to always move forward. Most of us found jobs after six to eight months. That’s the reality of the current market, unfortunately.”

The featured image above is from Depositphotos and is for illustration purposes only. /TISG