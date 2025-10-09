// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, October 9, 2025
Photo: Stomp
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Woman’s shoes repeatedly moved from rack outside her HDB flat—who is responsible?

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A woman noticed that her shoes were not always where she left them on the rack outside her HDB flat. Eager to find the reason behind this, she decided to install CCTV cameras to have the answers to her questions finally. 

The woman stated that she had been a resident of Bedok at New Upper Changi Road for more than 10 years now, and recently, her work shoes and slippers were moved from their original place in the rack outside her flat. “I decided to install a 24-hour surveillance device outside my unit, and finally, I got an answer,” she declared. 

CCTV footage showed that about 5:15 pm on October 2, a woman bent down to pick up two pairs of footwear from the rack in the corridor outside the flat. She then walked a few steps and randomly placed the footwear on another rack before walking away. 

That woman is her next-door neighbour who moved in two years ago, said the woman whose shoes were misplaced. When Stomp asked if she had talked to her neighbour about what happened, the woman said no, explaining that she felt awkward about bringing up the subject.

See also  Neighbours call for help after seeing maid crying on 8th-floor window ledge in Bukit Batok HDB flat

“I have not made a police report. I’m not sure if someone moving my shoes within my own premises requires a police report or not,” she added. 

How to handle HDB disputes? 

According to the Housing & Development Board, problems with neighbour can be resolved effectively with proper communication and compromise. The board also shared some reminders on how to approach and communicate with your neighbours in order to handle disputes peacefully. 

The board says this is what you should do.

First identify the most appropriate time to approach your neighbour. Do not confront your neighbour when you are angry as this may upset the other party. Try to work out what you want to say before speaking to your neighbour.

During the conversation, try your best not to lose your temper because this would make things worse and harder to sort out. Keep calm and be polite while you attempt to talk things through.

See also  'What about my BTO?' — Breakup leaves woman feeling lost just weeks before she's due to collect BTO keys

Finally, end the conversation by saying thank you to your neighbour for his or her time and leave on a friendly note. Wait a few days to see if your problem has been resolved.

Furthermore, neighbours can also try the mediation process, where a trained and unbiased person helps both parties talk and find a compromise that benefits everyone.

