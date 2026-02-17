Woman’s induction cooker explodes and glass shatters, sending shards flying and sparking terror

SINGAPORE: A woman recently complained that the tempered glass of her induction cooking shattered while she was in the middle of cooking, and it led to glass shards flying everywhere.

The accident happened at a unit located in Marsiling Lane. The 53-year-old homeowner contacted Shin Min Daily News after the incident, which left her terrified and could not sleep because she almost got wounded by the flying shards.

Case details

The woman said she was cooking at home before the incident occurred. After over an hour cooking, she was about to lift the lid of her pan to check if the food was ready.



Unexpectedly, the moment she reached out to lift the lid, the explosion occurred and shards of glass flew from both ends of the stove.

“I was so startled that I didn’t care about anything else. I immediately put down the pot lid and ran out of the kitchen.”

Later on, she learned that the transparent tempered glass gas stove had shattered and formed a ‘spider web’ pattern and more glass shards scattered on the floor.



In an interview, the homeowner was clearly shaken by what happened and admitted that she was so frightened that she could not even sleep at night. Thankfully, no one got injured in the incident.

She revealed that the glass stove has only been used for three or four years, and they had not experienced any problems with using it back then, even if they cook for seven or eight hours.



With this experience, the homeowner hopes to remind the public to be more careful in using glass stoves and regularly replace them to avoid such traumatic accidents.

Other related news

In other news related to traumatic experiences, there was a recent report where suspicions arose that several windows of two HDB flats located in Hougang were of damaged by a slingshot.

There were a total of 12 holes found on the second and third floors of the units, and the police launched a large-scale investigation for this case.

Read more about the story here.