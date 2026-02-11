// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, February 11, 2026
31.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Two HDB flats punctured with ‘bullet’ holes, authorities found 38 marbles at the scene

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Several windows of two HDB flats located in Hougang were suspected of being shot—not by a gun, but by a slingshot. There were a total of 12 holes found on the second and third floors of the units, and the police launched a large-scale investigation for this case. 

A 50-year-old resident, who was the second-floor homeowner of the affected unit, reported to Shin Min Daily News that she was awakened by the sound of glass breaking in the early hours of the day last Sunday, Feb 8. 

To understand what had happened, she waited on her bed for about five minutes before getting up and checking her glass windows. She was shocked to discover two ‘bullet’ holes in the window. With this experience, she also remembered that a similar situation happened the day before, while she was sleeping on the sofa in the living room. Back then, she thought that the noise was caused by something falling from upstairs and did not think about it too much. 

See also  Navigating Singapore’s growth amid global shifts and domestic challenges

“I think it was really dangerous. My window had protective stickers on it, so the crack wasn’t big, and only some glass shards fell out, but if I had been standing by the window at the time, I would definitely have been injured,” the resident declared. The resident’s master bedroom window was damaged, and the living room window had three more holes. 

On the other hand, another resident living on the third floor also told the reporters that he was playing games in his room early Sunday morning when he heard the loud noise.  He then checked his window and found three bullet holes. When the police visited his apartment to check, the authorities found multiple holes in the other rooms as well. 

Fortunately, a 21-year-old who lives on the fourth floor of the same building admitted that his windows were not damaged. 

Case details revealed that two windows in the second-floor apartment were hit, and several windows in three third-floor apartments were also affected. At the scene, the police found at least 38 marbles, approximately five to eight millimetres in diameter.

See also  Silicon Valley or Death Valley: Singapore’s search for Alibaba comes with 40 thieves

There were no marbles found inside the two affected households, as these were mainly scattered on the road below the HDB block.

Thankfully, no one was injured at the scene, and the Singapore Police Force admitted that they received a call for help. The case is still under investigation. 

Other related news

In separate news related to HDB unit complaints, there was an incident where residents reported a maid for throwing objects, which included towels and sanitary napkins, from a third-floor window of a building in Bukit Panjang Wanji Road.

Read more about the news story here

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Man caught on cam violently assaulting woman at Lucky Plaza, onlookers step in

SINGAPORE: Videos of a man hurting a woman at...

Residents alarmed by mysterious noises from newly renovated Jurong East lift

SINGAPORE: It's really a mystery as to why there...

Man wanting to rent Bukit Timah condo unit told, ‘We don’t accept S’poreans’

SINGAPORE: A man who tried to rent a condominium...

Man harassed neighbours for more than 1 year, throwing bottles & rocks at their cars

SINGAPORE: On Monday (February 9), a man pleaded guilty...

Business

AI is taking the blame for layoffs — but analysts say it’s really tariffs, overhiring, and cost-cutting

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has left many...

Singapore pulls in more investments but fewer jobs follow

SINGAPORE: Singapore attracted more investment and spending in 2025,...

Budget 2026: Student wishes Gov’t would incentivise companies to hire fresh graduates, including paying for probation period

SINGAPORE: With Prime Minister Lawrence Wong rolling out the...

Is it crazy? Vietnamese finance worker’s plan to move to Singapore without a job divides netizens

SINGAPORE: A Vietnamese woman has drawn criticism online after...

Singapore Politics

‘Tan who?’ Netizens wonder why ex WP chair is weighing in on Pritam Singh’s discipline case, special cadre conference

SINGAPORE: After a letter from the former Workers’ Party...

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

© The Independent Singapore

// //