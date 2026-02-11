Two HDB flats punctured with ‘bullet’ holes, authorities found 38 marbles at the scene

SINGAPORE: Several windows of two HDB flats located in Hougang were suspected of being shot—not by a gun, but by a slingshot. There were a total of 12 holes found on the second and third floors of the units, and the police launched a large-scale investigation for this case.

A 50-year-old resident, who was the second-floor homeowner of the affected unit, reported to Shin Min Daily News that she was awakened by the sound of glass breaking in the early hours of the day last Sunday, Feb 8.

To understand what had happened, she waited on her bed for about five minutes before getting up and checking her glass windows. She was shocked to discover two ‘bullet’ holes in the window. With this experience, she also remembered that a similar situation happened the day before, while she was sleeping on the sofa in the living room. Back then, she thought that the noise was caused by something falling from upstairs and did not think about it too much.

“I think it was really dangerous. My window had protective stickers on it, so the crack wasn’t big, and only some glass shards fell out, but if I had been standing by the window at the time, I would definitely have been injured,” the resident declared. The resident’s master bedroom window was damaged, and the living room window had three more holes.

On the other hand, another resident living on the third floor also told the reporters that he was playing games in his room early Sunday morning when he heard the loud noise. He then checked his window and found three bullet holes. When the police visited his apartment to check, the authorities found multiple holes in the other rooms as well.

Fortunately, a 21-year-old who lives on the fourth floor of the same building admitted that his windows were not damaged.

Case details revealed that two windows in the second-floor apartment were hit, and several windows in three third-floor apartments were also affected. At the scene, the police found at least 38 marbles, approximately five to eight millimetres in diameter.

There were no marbles found inside the two affected households, as these were mainly scattered on the road below the HDB block.

Thankfully, no one was injured at the scene, and the Singapore Police Force admitted that they received a call for help. The case is still under investigation.

