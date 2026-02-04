Maid arrested for throwing towels and sanitary napkins from third-floor window

SINGAPORE: Residents filed a complaint when a maid was seen throwing objects, which included towels and sanitary napkins, from a third-room window of a building in Bukit Panjang Wanji Road.

A 30-year-old witness said that when she had taken her child to a nearby playground, her child pointed something from above, and that’s when she noticed that something was amiss.

She observed that someone had moved several large items in the third-floor unit, such as suitcases, and that someone threw various items like towels, masks, sanitary napkins, and canvas, which all landed above the second-floor awning.

A 34-year-old resident, who is living on the second floor, said in an interview that her husband witnessed someone throwing objects from upstairs, and that he heard a man shouting.

The maid of another unit also heard that the suspect was Indonesian, and one more resident from the unit owner said that the maid has a poor mental condition.

“Yesterday morning I found that crumbs were falling from above, and two lids of the New Year’s cake tins fell onto the next stall. We had to put up the rain shelter to continue operating,” a 45-year-old resident who sells clothes downstairs also remarked.

Later on, police officers arrived at the scene and investigated what happened. The homeowners opened the door and confirmed that the person throwing the items was the family’s maid, but they refused to give any more details.

The police confirmed that they have received a request for assistance, and that the 28-year-old maid was taken away under the Mental Health Act.

