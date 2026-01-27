// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Child throws chair and shoes from 12th floor of HDB flat, almost hitting a car

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A shocking encounter happened when a man saw a chair, glass shards, shoes, and several objects seemingly falling from the sky. The objects were about to hit his parked car. Thankfully, the man managed to move his car to avoid the impact and called the police to report what was happening. 

The 36-year-old man was parked downstairs in a HDB flat in Tiong Bahru when he suddenly noticed a plastic object falling from the sky, which landed in the garbage bin area. When he looked up, the man realized that there was noise and movement coming from the 12th floor of the building and took a video with his phone as evidence. 

“A chair was thrown from the 12th floor, which scared me so much that I quickly moved my car. It would have been dangerous if it had hit me,” he remarked. Luckily, he managed to avoid the collision. However, he also encountered glass shards and shoes being thrown at him afterwards.  

Who is the culprit? 

As seen in the video, the chair was thrown by a boy, who eventually leaned out to check the consequences of his actions below. When Shin Min Daily News visited the area, the residents living on the same floor already knew what happened. It was discovered that the boy who threw the chair did not live on the same block. 

Due to what happened, residents raised concerns about safety, especially since there is a playground downstairs and objects that were thrown from high-rise buildings might pose serious safety hazards to others. 

Furthermore, residents also shared that children have been roaming around one HDB block to another, running and making noises between floors. 

“Sometimes it can be really noisy, but it’s not good to argue with the kids, since their parents don’t seem to discipline them much,” a resident admitted. 

Some people went to the boy’s home to report the situation, but they did not encounter the boy’s parents, only his elderly grandfather. 

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that they had received the report and the authorities are now monitoring the situation. 

In similar news, another story of neighbours throwing rubbish from their units was reported when residents in an HDB block in Jurong voiced their complaints. 

A resident reported that his upstairs neighbours have been throwing garbage full of tissues, diapers, and the like downstairs for more than a year now. With this, some of the residents are having a hard time drying their clothes outside their windows.

