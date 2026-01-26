// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, January 26, 2026
28.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Woman who lost her job demanded a refund from a beauty salon for unused beauty packages

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old woman, who was a long-term customer of a beauty salon since 2008, was used to signing up for various massage and skincare packages, amounting to $100,000.

Unfortunately, when the woman lost her job, she was now unable to repay her card debts and asked the beauty salon for a refund of her unused packages. 

Case details

The woman used to work in a real estate agency with a stable income, and during this time, signing up for multiple beauty packages was not a problem. She would sign up for a new package almost every few months and would spend at least $7,000 $8,000 a year on average. 

However, the woman was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2010 and had to undergo surgery to remove her tumour. After this medical procedure, she was unable to continue going back to the beauty salon. 

After resting for quite some time, her health improved, and she returned to the clinic, but then she lost her job in 2023 and stopped signing up for packages once again. She explained that her income plummeted during the pandemic and that her health began to deteriorate, even after surviving cancer. These circumstances led to her poor performance, causing her to lose her job and income. 

See also  Housing Co-founder Rahul Yadav joins Anarock Property as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Now faced with the pressure of monthly repayments of her credit card bills, the woman explained the situation to the beauty salon and asked them to refund her unused packages, amounting to more than $16,000. 

I’ve been a customer of theirs for so many years, and I know there’s a contract in place, but I really hope they can be accommodating in this special situation,” the woman said. 

The woman hoped that the beauty salon would at least refund a total of $14,000 to help her get through her crisis, but the salon refused. The salon offered to refund only $1,500 out of goodwill and emphasised that further demands would no longer be addressed. With this, she refused on the spot, leaving her hopeless. 

Shin Min Daily News contacted the beauty salon for their side of the story but received no reply yet. 

In similar news regarding beauty salons, there was a report where a woman and her boyfriend recently went for a facial treatment that initially cost $32. However, the clinic persuaded the couple to undergo other treatments, including the removal of 149 oily blisters, and at the end, paid $1,200. 

See also  "Boomer auntie" being difficult with donning a mask and "act(ing) cute" divides netizens

Read more about the story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Jobs

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...
Singapore News

Car driver blocks bus by braking and hogging at 10km/h along Geylang Road

SINGAPORE: A car driver seemed to have deliberately slowed...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...

Revenge quitting: Employees strike back against toxic workplaces

SINGAPORE: Revenge quitting is on the rise. Employees are...

Are Gen Z workers’ parents getting a little too supportive with their children’s job interviews and work?

The youngest generation in the workforce, more commonly known...

Scammers kick off Fire Horse year, with Millennials and Gen Z most at risk

January is a peak season for scammers aiming to...

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //