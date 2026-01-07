Couple complained that they were billed more than $1,200 for facial treatment, beauty salon claimed they asked consent

SINGAPORE: A woman and her boyfriend recently went for a facial treatment that initially cost $32. However, they were persuaded by the clinic to undergo other treatments, including a removal of 149 oily blisters, and at the end paid $1,200.

The 35-year-old customer reported to Shin Min Daily News that she and her boyfriend went to the temple when they passed by a beauty clinic. According to her, she noticed the salon a few months ago, and she had a mole removed at the place for only $5.

“At that time, the staff didn’t try to sell me anything, which made me feel at ease. This time, my boyfriend wanted to get a facial treatment for $32,” she admitted.

Details of the case

The woman and her boyfriend were assigned to different rooms for their desired treatments. During the treatments, the saleswoman asked her if she wanted to upgrade to the $88 package, which she refused. The saleswoman continued with her treatment and used a device to remove the blackheads from her face, where she felt some pain.

Seeing that she looked like in a lot of pain, a man, claiming to be the manager, entered the room and offered her a less painful treatment. The manager said that the treatment cost $194, and her boyfriend agreed to it since she was in a lot of pain and had no choice but to proceed.

Furthermore, the female assistant asked her if she wanted her oil blisters removed, which cost $3 per blister. Pressured and worried about her face, she eventually agreed.

In the course of the treatments, the female employee who was originally responsible for her care claimed to have an upset stomach, so another assistant took over.

“The other one started administering anesthesia and then kept counting, even up to 68. I actually didn’t want it anymore, but I felt I couldn’t refuse and just wanted to leave as soon as possible,” she declared.

The duration of the treatment lasted nearly three hours, and when they were about to pay, she found out that the total cost exceeded $1,200. The customer was dissatisfied with the service and called the police after leaving the clinic.

In an interview, the 32-year-old boyfriend claimed that the employee initially said he had 11 oily blisters on his face, but later turned out there were a total of 81 oily blisters. According to the receipt, 68 oily blisters were removed from her face and neck, while her boyfriend had 55 oily blisters removed from his face, neck, and eyes, with 15 oily blisters removed from his neck and eyes, respectively.

After the treatments, the couple said that they had multiple marks on their faces and were afraid they can acquire skin problems, so they had to wear masks afterwards,

In another interview with the person in charge of the beauty salon, she said that the prices were clearly marked and that they obtained the customer’s consent before doing any treatments.

The clinic also explained that the $32 facial treatment was their basic offer, while the $194 one is a herbal treatment.

“This female customer had a dry face and acne, while the male customer had acne in many places on his face. Our herbal treatment can provide targeted care, so my colleague recommended that they undergo this treatment,” the clinic remarked.

They also declared that their pricing was transparent and that they had communicated it with the customers. The clinic stated that if the customers disagreed, they should have refused to pay on the spot and called the police immediately.

