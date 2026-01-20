// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
1 min.Read

Woman was covered in white paint and suffered a head injury after falling in a parking lot

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Another accident happened in the city of Yishun when a woman slipped and fell in an open-air parking lot. Due to the fall, the woman was then covered in white paint and suffered a head injury. 

According to a 48-year-old concerned citizen, he discovered white paint that had spilt between two parking spaces in the open parking lot. Moreover, there were paint bucket lids at the scene, and no one had cleaned them up. What’s more interesting is that there were footprints visible on the ground. 

Later on, the man learned that a woman had slipped and fallen in the area while she was passing by, landing on her back and getting white paint all over her hair and body. When asked, the woman admitted that she lived in Tampines and only came to Yishun to dine with her family on that unfortunate day. The man admitted that because of the fall, a lump worryingly appeared on the back of the woman’s head. 

See also  Elderly man’s arm stuck in kitchen pipe for two hours, neighbours saw his fingers through their ceiling

She was walking ahead when she stepped on the paint and fell, feeling a sharp pain in her head. Her family immediately called an ambulance,” the man remarked. 

As seen in the photos, the woman’s hair and body, especially on her back, were covered in paint. It was also seen in the pictures that some medical personnel assisted the woman, and authorities from the defence force arrived in the area to further investigate what happened. 

When members of the media visited the location, they discovered that the white paint on the ground was still wet and was several centimetres thick. Furthermore, there were also other footprints on the ground, suggesting that other people had also stepped on the wet paint while walking. 

In relation to Singapore accidents, there was also a report where a 65-year-old van driver had collided with eight vehicles, including our cars, two vans, and two lorries, in a single day at various locations in the city. 

See also  "SNOC President Tan Chuan-Jin blocked me on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn" — Soh Rui Yong on SEA Games line-up omission

The van’s company revealed that the driver suffered from diabetes and had experienced low blood sugar and dizziness at the time of the accident. 

Read more about the news story here

