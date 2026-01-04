// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, January 4, 2026
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Reckless van driver suffered low blood sugar that caused the collision with toll gate, road signs, and other cars

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: In recent news, a 65-year-old van driver has collided with eight vehicles—four cars, two vans, and two lorries—in a single day at various locations. Upon further investigations, a representative of the van’s company revealed that the driver suffered from diabetes and had experienced low blood sugar and dizziness at the time of the accidents. 

According to previous case details, the vehicle was believed to have ‘self-skidded’ along Raffles Avenue towards Stamford Avenue. In a video, an orange van is seen crashing through a gate as it left a HDB block parking. There was also footage where the van bumped into other cars, and the driver just drove away, and how it came to a complete stop when it hit the poles of a road sign. 

This caused damages to the front of the van, its windshield was shattered, and leaving scratches on the body of the vehicle. Read more about the story here

Further investigations revealed that the driver dropped off his employer at a food centre before the accidents occurred. He is believed to have driven at least eight kilometers before coming to a complete stop when he hit a road sign on Raffles Road. 

See also  Customer complains over S$1.6 fee for four laksa takeout containers, says the 'price is too high'

The company head told the reporters that the driver has been discharged from the hospital and that his condition is now stable. 

“The driver has diabetes. After taking medication, his blood sugar was low, which caused blurred vision and led to the accident,” the company said. 

He also revealed that the driver had complained of feeling dizzy prior to the accidents. He then urged the driver to eat and rest, but was unable to reach him afterwards.

The employer is considering terminating the driver’s employment, citing significant safety risks. Additionally, the cost to repair the damaged van is estimated to exceed $20,000.

