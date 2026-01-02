‘What prompted him to do a GTA stunt?’ — Reckless van smashes parking lot toll gate and road signs, damaging other cars

SINGAPORE: A van was recently spotted crashing into a parking lot’s toll gate, damaging other cars along its way. The incident happened from Towner Road to Raffles Avenue, and the 65-year-old driver allegedly hit and ran into four cars, two vans, and two lorries. The van came to a stop after crashing into a road sign.

According to the post on the SGRV Facebook Group, the vehicle was believed to have ‘self-skidded’ along Raffles Avenue towards Stamford Avenue. Police investigations are still ongoing, and the driver was sent conscious to the hospital for treatment and further investigation.

As seen in the video, an orange van crashed through a gate as it left a HDB block parking. There was also footage where the van bumped other cars, and the driver just drove away, and how it came to a complete stop when it hit the poles of a road sign.

The front of the van was damaged, its windshield was shattered, and the body of the vehicle was scratched. When a reporter visited the scene of the accident, a nearby employee revealed that he had seen several police officers patrolling before he saw the van.

“I didn’t hear a crash, but people at the scene said the driver was stuck in his seat,” the employee shared.

Moreover, it was believed that the van collided with two cars on Lavender Street, although the situation was unclear at the moment, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

On social media, netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions about what happened. A netizen compared the situation to a video game called Grand Theft Auto (GTA), in which vehicles usually collide with infrastructure or other vehicles.

“So what prompted him to do a GTA stunt?” the netizen remarked.

Another netizen concluded that it was a result of using too many e-cigarettes or vapes and stated, “A lot of these crazy drivers these days. Maybe related to vapes.”

One more netizen assumed that the driver took illegal substances, which caused the accident.

