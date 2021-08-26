Home News Woman trapped under bus in Ang Mo Kio accident passes away; driver...

Woman trapped under bus in Ang Mo Kio accident passes away; driver arrested

A 56-year-old bus driver was arrested for careless driving, causing death, reports noted.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Singapore — A 46-year-old woman passed away on Wednesday (Aug 25) after being trapped underneath an SBS bus.

According to a post by ROADS.sg on Wednesday, the accident occurred along 3 that morning at about 6:47 am.

The police confirmed they were alerted to an accident involving a pedestrian and bus.

Photo: FB /ROADS.sg

The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Officers had to extricate the woman trapped under the rear wheel of a bus using hydraulic equipment, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Investigations are ongoing.

“We are deeply sorry that this has happened and are trying to get in touch with the next-of-kin to offer our condolences and assistance,” said SBS Transit’s senior vice president of corporate communications Tammy Tan.

“We will do our best to help and support them during this difficult time.

Ms Tan added they were assisting the police in investigations. /TISG

