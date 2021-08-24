Woman takes anger out on bicycle with a hammer

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video of a woman hammering a bicycle is circulating online, garnering mixed reactions from the online community.

“Taking it on the bicycle with a hammer. Wonder what was the reason for this outburst?” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on Monday (Aug 23).

It attached a video of a woman hammering away at a bicycle inside a home.

During the 14-second video, the woman hit the wheels, frame and pedal of the bicycle repeatedly.

The scene appears to be taken from the inside of a home.

“Even getting caught riding on the expressway, bicycle is not ill-treated,” the post added.

With over 174 comments, netizens quickly provided probable reasons for the woman’s actions.

“For all husbands and boyfriends out there, stop having an affair with your bicycle,” wrote Facebook user Razak Ismail.

Some said she was testing how strong the bike’s material was, while others said the woman was retaliating after her husband allegedly complained of receiving a cheap bike.

However, cyclists also identified the bicycle and said it was probably a Merida with a Tour De France team livery worth more than about $10,000-16,000, according to Facebook user Reginald Ashton.

Meanwhile, netizens pointed out that the downstairs neighbour could be bothered by the noise from the hammering.

“So next time when you hear loud noise at night inside your flat maybe this kind of neighbour that you have, see lah,” said Facebook user Tobi Damaris. /TISG

