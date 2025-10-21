// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
30.7 C
Singapore
type here...
TikTok screengrab/edinanana
Featured NewsSingapore News
2 min.Read

Woman sparks debate by claiming SG food is half as good but 4 times more expensive than in M’sia

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A woman made others unhappy when she proclaimed in a recent TikTok video that the food in Singapore is only half as good as the food in Malaysia. That alone would have made some Singaporeans defensive, but she fanned the flames further when she added that Singaporean food is four times more expensive.

Ouch.

In a video last Thursday (Oct 16), @edinana showed herself having a final meal in Malaysia before heading to Singapore. Despite her obvious enjoyment, she wrote, “I wasn’t even a foodie before I moved to Malaysia.”

@edinanana

I wasn’t even a foodie before I moved to Malaysia 😭 #malaysia #singapore #foodie #kualalumpur #fyp

♬ original sound – Edina

Ms Edina, who is from Sweden, regularly tries out food, especially snacks and desserts, as well as drinks in Kuala Lumpur, where she is based, and gives her opinion on them in her TikTok posts.

However, regarding Singaporean food, she pretty much said what she said, which sparked a heated discussion among commenters—the next chapter in the longstanding debate as to which country has better cuisine.

When a TikTok user asked her why she came to Singapore at all, she revealed that she has a very special reason for doing so, as her fiancé lives there.

In reaction to those upset with Ms Edina’s opinion, one wrote, “She’s not wrong. No need to feel upset.”

To this, another answered, “Why is she ‘not wrong’ if those of us who are also entitled to our views think she is?”

“Maybe not exaggerate with the 4X MORE expensive,” a TikTok user chimed in.

However, another wrote: “Wrong, it’s more like 6x more expensive.”

“Malaysia having better food is a myth. Malaysia has its nice food and not-so-nice food. Singapore also has nice food and not-so-nice food. You just need to know where the nice foods are in each country,” added another.

If you’re comparing dollar to dollar, this is not true. MYsians are earning in MYR. What advantage do they have pricewise LOL?” one wrote.

Her video was shared in a post on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit, captioned “Even the tourists know.”

In a similar fashion, commenters also argued with one another.

“It is not that Malaysian food is good, it is that they don’t care about health,” one wrote, adding that Malaysian food has more salt, msg, and sugar.

“I go in there to eat and find their food oily and salty, which makes me thirsty,” they said.

Another, however, wrote, “You can’t make delicious food by just adding more salt and sugar. The difference is that ingredients are fresher and more easily accessible in Malaysia, while in Singapore, the spices must be imported from somewhere and were harvested last year. Nothing grows in Singapore.” /TISG

Read also: RM1200 (S$364) Nasi Lemak! — Malaysian woman goes viral after her customers, even SG foodies, sacrifice their wallets to taste her sambal delight

 

See also  'It's so unfair, Malaysia has better nasi lemak than Singapore!' — Singaporean man flies to KL at 6 am just to eat the fragrant coconut rice
- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Interior designer lost $7,000 after being scammed by a fake request to renovate a school library

SINGAPORE: An interior designer was scammed by a fake...

Pen pals from SG and Canada meet in person after 43 years

SINGAPORE: Two women from different parts of the world...

Thai PM declares war on cyber crime: Anutin orders crackdown on scammers and cross-border fraud rings

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul wasted no time taking...

Johor in numbers: 11 million visitors from Singapore spent S$1 billion so far in 2025

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor is enjoying a banner year so...

Business

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //