Woman sparks debate by claiming SG food is half as good but 4 times more expensive than in M’sia

SINGAPORE: A woman made others unhappy when she proclaimed in a recent TikTok video that the food in Singapore is only half as good as the food in Malaysia. That alone would have made some Singaporeans defensive, but she fanned the flames further when she added that Singaporean food is four times more expensive.

Ouch.

In a video last Thursday (Oct 16), @edinana showed herself having a final meal in Malaysia before heading to Singapore. Despite her obvious enjoyment, she wrote, “I wasn’t even a foodie before I moved to Malaysia.”

Ms Edina, who is from Sweden, regularly tries out food, especially snacks and desserts, as well as drinks in Kuala Lumpur, where she is based, and gives her opinion on them in her TikTok posts.

However, regarding Singaporean food, she pretty much said what she said, which sparked a heated discussion among commenters—the next chapter in the longstanding debate as to which country has better cuisine.

When a TikTok user asked her why she came to Singapore at all, she revealed that she has a very special reason for doing so, as her fiancé lives there.

In reaction to those upset with Ms Edina’s opinion, one wrote, “She’s not wrong. No need to feel upset.”

To this, another answered, “Why is she ‘not wrong’ if those of us who are also entitled to our views think she is?”

“Maybe not exaggerate with the 4X MORE expensive,” a TikTok user chimed in.

However, another wrote: “Wrong, it’s more like 6x more expensive.”

“Malaysia having better food is a myth. Malaysia has its nice food and not-so-nice food. Singapore also has nice food and not-so-nice food. You just need to know where the nice foods are in each country,” added another.

“If you’re comparing dollar to dollar, this is not true. MYsians are earning in MYR. What advantage do they have pricewise LOL?” one wrote.

Her video was shared in a post on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit, captioned “Even the tourists know.”

In a similar fashion, commenters also argued with one another.

“It is not that Malaysian food is good, it is that they don’t care about health,” one wrote, adding that Malaysian food has more salt, msg, and sugar.

“I go in there to eat and find their food oily and salty, which makes me thirsty,” they said.

Another, however, wrote, “You can’t make delicious food by just adding more salt and sugar. The difference is that ingredients are fresher and more easily accessible in Malaysia, while in Singapore, the spices must be imported from somewhere and were harvested last year. Nothing grows in Singapore.” /TISG

