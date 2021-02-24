Home News Woman snaps after upstairs neighbours' pipe leaks so badly it drenched her,...

Woman snaps after upstairs neighbours’ pipe leaks so badly it drenched her, her phone, 2 years’ worth of notes

Town Council acts after her post on Reddit draws attention online

Singapore—A Tanjong Pagar resident complained to her upstairs neighbour about a pipe from the neighbour’s bathroom leaking water into her room. When the neighbour told her to go home, she posted her woes on Reddit on Feb 21. And it worked.

By the afternoon of Feb 23, after the Reddit post had got over a hundred comments and was featured on AsiaOne, the Tanjong Pagar Town Council had  looked into the situation and a solution is on its way.

The Redditor, who goes by the moniker HelloPeopleImDed, is a 22-year-old student, according to AsiaOne. She lives with her family on the fourth floor of a block at Telok Blangah Crescent. Originally from Myanmar, she moved to Singapore eight years ago.

She posted a 12-second video of a pipe coming directly out of a wall from an upper floor, causing severe rust and discoloration to the area underneath. 

Unsightly, it may be coming from the neighbour’s bathroom.

The Redditor said in the caption that their upstairs neighbours were elderly and when she had tried talking to them about the pipe, she was told to go home

“Living below neighbours that throw water below every day from their bathroom. They also installed a pipe in the wall and treat the rooms below like a personal drain. Tried to talk nicely only to be met with a hostile denial and ‘go home’. Cos they are elderly, I don’t know what to do,” wrote HelloPeopleImDed.

The problem has worsened in the last year, she told AsiaOne.

The water from the neighbours upstairs leaks directly into her room, and there have been times when she woke up because of the water on her face.

On Saturday (Feb 20), a greater amount of water than usual fell on her, drenching her phone and the notes that she was studying. That was the last straw.

She took to Reddit to air her woes, prompting many sympathetic Singaporeans to urge her to inform the Town Council or lodge a report via the OneService app, which she was a little hesitant to do as she had never contacted them before.

She then commented that she had heard back regarding her complaint immediately.

AsiaOne, which reached out to the Tanjong Pagar Town Council, was told by them that the upstairs flat had an illegal water pipe, which they would be asked to remove or redirect.

/TISG

 

 

 

 

 

 

