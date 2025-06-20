Woman slammed for using restaurant chopsticks to feed pet dog

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A woman has come under fire online after she was seen using restaurant chopsticks to feed her pet dog during a meal at a hotpot restaurant in Bugis.

The incident reportedly occurred on the evening of June 7 at around 7pm at Bugis BBQ and Hotpot, located at Bugis Cube. A diner, who witnessed the interaction, captured the moment on video and submitted it to citizen journalism platform Stomp.

In the video, the woman is seated at a booth with her dog standing on its hind legs next to her. According to the eyewitness, the woman was seen attempting to feed the dog using her chopsticks.

“I even saw the lady trying to feed the dog with her chopsticks. I think it’s kind of inconsiderate,” the witness told Stomp.

The act drew backlash from members of the public, many of whom expressed concern about hygiene and etiquette in shared dining spaces.

A spokesperson for the restaurant clarified the establishment’s pet policy and told Stomp, “Pets are allowed in the outdoor areas of our restaurant. However, regarding the customer feeding the dog with her chopsticks, our staff were not nearby and had no knowledge of the incident.”

The spokesperson added that due to the size of the restaurant, it is not feasible for staff to monitor every customer closely.

“As our restaurant is quite large, it’s not possible or appropriate for our staff to constantly watch every customer, as that would be considered impolite,” they explained.

Following the incident, the restaurant has taken steps to remind staff of hygiene expectations and customer conduct.

“Our manager has informed all staff members to make it clear to customers that they are not allowed to use our utensils to feed their pets,” the spokesperson added.

While some online comments defended the woman’s affection for her pet, many others called for stricter enforcement of dining etiquette, particularly in shared dining environments like hotpot restaurants, where utensils often come into contact with communal dishes.