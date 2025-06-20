Saturday, June 21, 2025
30.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Woman slammed for using restaurant chopsticks to feed pet dog

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A woman has come under fire online after she was seen using restaurant chopsticks to feed her pet dog during a meal at a hotpot restaurant in Bugis.

The incident reportedly occurred on the evening of June 7 at around 7pm at Bugis BBQ and Hotpot, located at Bugis Cube. A diner, who witnessed the interaction, captured the moment on video and submitted it to citizen journalism platform Stomp.

In the video, the woman is seated at a booth with her dog standing on its hind legs next to her. According to the eyewitness, the woman was seen attempting to feed the dog using her chopsticks.

“I even saw the lady trying to feed the dog with her chopsticks. I think it’s kind of inconsiderate,” the witness told Stomp.

- Advertisement -

The act drew backlash from members of the public, many of whom expressed concern about hygiene and etiquette in shared dining spaces.

A spokesperson for the restaurant clarified the establishment’s pet policy and told Stomp, “Pets are allowed in the outdoor areas of our restaurant. However, regarding the customer feeding the dog with her chopsticks, our staff were not nearby and had no knowledge of the incident.”

See also  Lost pet: Conure (parrot) flies into resident's home, resident looks for its human parent

The spokesperson added that due to the size of the restaurant, it is not feasible for staff to monitor every customer closely.

“As our restaurant is quite large, it’s not possible or appropriate for our staff to constantly watch every customer, as that would be considered impolite,” they explained.

- Advertisement -

Following the incident, the restaurant has taken steps to remind staff of hygiene expectations and customer conduct.

“Our manager has informed all staff members to make it clear to customers that they are not allowed to use our utensils to feed their pets,” the spokesperson added.

While some online comments defended the woman’s affection for her pet, many others called for stricter enforcement of dining etiquette, particularly in shared dining environments like hotpot restaurants, where utensils often come into contact with communal dishes.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Featured News

Founder of Little India’s iconic Jothi Store & Flower Shop passes away at age 93

SINGAPORE: Murugaiah Ramachandran, the founder of the iconic Jothi...
In the Hood

Three injured in multi-vehicle accident on Bedok North Road after truck crosses divider

SINGAPORE: A traffic accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Founder of Little India’s iconic Jothi Store & Flower Shop passes away at age 93

SINGAPORE: Murugaiah Ramachandran, the founder of the iconic Jothi...

Three injured in multi-vehicle accident on Bedok North Road after truck crosses divider

SINGAPORE: A traffic accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on...

Woman allegedly lost life savings overnight after joining “hiking group” on Facebook

SINGAPORE: A woman reportedly lost her entire life savings...

41-year-old cyclist gets injured and loses consciousness after running red light and crashing into car at Bugis

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old male cyclist was taken to the...

Business

Malaysia’s PM Anwar vows to ‘make necessary adjustments’ from SEZ foreign investors’ feedback ‘if absolutely necessary’

ISKANDAR PUTERI, MALAYSIA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim vowed that...

After Standard Chartered offshores jobs to India, Reddit user asks what S’poreans are doing to protect themselves

SINGAPORE: Reports that Standard Chartered laid off 80 staff...

Singapore family offices pivot investment amid global volatility

SINGAPORE: Family offices (FOs) worldwide, including those based in...

WFH fatigue? Why people under 30 are heading back to the ‘real office’

Working from home (WFH) was seen as a pivotal...

Singapore Politics

Where’s Michael Thng? Commenters ask after WP announces CEC update

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party’s (WP) announcement of updates to...

WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning...

Better support system needed for Serangoon seniors for accessing public services, says WP MP Kenneth Tiong

SINGAPORE: Newly minted Member of Parliament (MP) from the...

Young Democrats to host panel on animal welfare amid rising cruelty cases

SINGAPORE: Following a disturbing rise in animal cruelty cases,...

© The Independent Singapore