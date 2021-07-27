Home News Woman sees man throwing dustpan sweepings from 13th-floor balcony, he says let...

Woman sees man throwing dustpan sweepings from 13th-floor balcony, he says let leaves return to where they came from

Had it been windy, the dust from the man’s trash would have gone to her food, she said.

Anna Maria Romero

In the Hood
Singapore — A 12th floor resident of a in Hougang has seen a man living nearby throw the trash all the way down from his 13th-floor balcony.

To make matters worse, the man has done this not just once, but several times.

The man later explained to Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao that the only things he threw from his balcony were some “leaves, dust and ants” and that he saw nothing wrong with letting these go back to where they came from.

The female Hougang resident was enjoying a meal on the balcony of her condominium unit when she saw the man, was only around 10 metres away from her, during the contents of his dustpan thrown from his balcony.

Had it been windy, she told , the dust from the man’s trash would have gone to her food.

She shouted in an attempt to get the man’s attention, but he did not seem to hear her.

And while she did not take photos of him throwing down his trash the first time, when it became a repeated occurrence, she took photos and sent them to Lianhe Wanbao.

It was on the fifth time of him emptying the contents of his dustpan down that she finally took pictures of him in the act.

In the photos, it shows that there’s a on the roof of the unit under his. However, the family that lives there also dries their laundry there, which could get dirty from the man’s trash.

The man also pointed out that there was a garden directly below him.

He is quoted as saying, “There was no one below at that point in time. I did see the female resident who lives opposite from me, but she was quite a distance away. My dustpan only had some ants and fallen leaves, as well as some dust. There was also a garden below, to me it was like returning things to where they belong, so I did not think it was inappropriate.”

The man also said that he knew of no complaints made by anyone living nearby of his dustpan-emptying habit, but added that he would stop, now knowing his neighbours are unhappy with it.

Unfortunately, he’s not the only Hougang with less than good manners. A Hougang woman made the news recently for refusing to share her lift with a food delivery rider, as well as cooking in the common corridor right outside her neighbours’ window. /TISG

Woman who refused to share lift with delivery rider also cooked maskless outside her neighbour’s window

