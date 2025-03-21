MALAYSIA: A 52-year-old woman from Kota Tinggi has lost RM105,600 to a Telegram investment scam, falling for promises of quick, high returns. The scam, which has prompted a police investigation, underscores the growing threat of online financial fraud targeting unsuspecting investors.

How the scam unfolded

According to Kota Tinggi OCPD Supt Yusof Othman, the woman came across a Telegram ad promoting an investment scheme with guaranteed profits. It offered a “free trial” investment of RM5,000, and within days, she received a small return of RM247—a tactic designed to build trust.

Encouraged by the apparent success, she continued investing. Between Feb 12 and March 11, she made 17 transactions, depositing RM105,600 into two bank accounts.

However, when she tried to withdraw her returns on March 18, the scammers demanded more money before processing her payout. Realising she had been deceived, she filed a police report.

Legal action, advice, and precautionary measures

As reported by The Star, the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. Authorities warn that fraudsters on platforms like Telegram are using increasingly sophisticated tactics to lure victims.

Supt Yusof has urged the public to be wary of unregistered investment schemes, especially those promising unrealistic returns. He advises individuals to verify investment offers via official channels, including the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Additionally, he recommends checking bank account details using the ‘Semak Mule’ online service to identify potential fraud. To further protect against scams, he suggests using the Whoscall app, which can help detect and block suspicious calls. If someone falls victim to a scam, they should immediately report it to the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 to take swift action and prevent further financial losses.

This case serves as a strong reminder about the dangers of unverified online investments. The promise of quick and high returns can be tempting, but more often than not, it’s just a scam waiting to happen.

With scammers constantly finding new ways to deceive people, both experienced investors and everyday individuals need to stay cautious. Before putting money into any scheme, it’s always best to verify sources, get trusted advice, and think carefully—because once the money is gone, getting it back is rarely an option.