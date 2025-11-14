Woman in Hong Kong arrested for allegedly doxxing a former schoolmate who borrowed S$3.34 million

HONG KONG: A 60-year-old woman was arrested in Hong Kong on Wednesday (Nov 12) after it was suspected that she had disclosed the personal information of one of her former schoolmates, with whom she had money problems.

This type of disclosure is called doxxing, a term that comes from the old-school idea of collecting the documents, or “docs,” on a person.

According to a statement from the city’s watchdog, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data, the woman’s alleged deeds are against the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance.

The two women, former secondary school classmates, reconnected in 2018 when the borrower—facing financial strain from running her factory—asked the lender for a loan.

Read also: What is doxxing, and why is it so scary?

She promised the woman that she would pay interest on her loan every month. Her debt to the woman increased over time, reaching approximately HK$20,000,000 (S$3.34 million).

Earlier this year, the borrower was unable to pay interest. The statement does not specify how much of the principal she has repaid since she began borrowing from her former classmate.

Between April and May, one of the victim’s neighbours received three fliers in the mail. These contained disparaging remarks about her, alleged that she failed to repay the debt, and disclosed her Chinese name, Hong Kong Identity Card number, residential address, and photos.

After the woman who doxxed her former classmate was arrested, she was granted bail. Investigations into the case are now ongoing.

“The PCPD reminds members of the public that they should not dox others because of monetary disputes. Doxxing is not a means to resolve disputes, as it would only escalate conflict. Moreover, doxxing is a serious offence and the offender is liable on conviction to a fine of up to HK$1,000,000 and imprisonment for five years,” the statement added.

Under the Protection from Harassment Act of 2019, doxxing is a crime in Singapore. It is a punishable offence to publish someone’s personal information with the intent to harass or harm them. A person convicted of doxxing may pay up to S$5,000 in fines and/or be slapped with a jail sentence of up to six months. /TISG

Read related: Unrepentant employer doxxes helper online for declining to renew contract