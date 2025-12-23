Woman hit a wall in an apartment complex while dodging a chicken, complained when charged with $380

SINGAPORE: A woman accidentally crashed into a low wall at the entrance of an apartment parking lot after losing focus when she thought she had run into a chicken. With the damage, she not only had to spend $4,200 to repair her car, but she was also asked to pay more than $380 for wall repairs.

The 40-year-old resident told Shin Min Daily News that she was driving into the apartment parking lot when a chicken suddenly ran by. Due to the power gate being open, she had to keep moving forward. She was terrified that she ran over the chicken and looked in her rearview mirror to check.

“At that very moment, the front left of the car hit the wall at the entrance to the parking lot,” she declared.

However, she also admitted that the space of the parking lot entrance was already narrow, and she claimed that she was driving very slowly during that time. Because of the accident, one of her car’s bumper bars came off.

“Because we couldn’t just replace one side of the bumper bar, we had to replace the whole thing, and since it was an original part, the repair cost was only $4,200,” she added.

The female resident reported the incident to the apartment management and also told them about the presence of chickens in the apartment, which caused the accident. She then later received a notification from the management stating that, based on their observations, there were no chickens in the apartment and demanded that she will have to pay for wall repair costs.

When a reporter called the apartment management about the situation, a female employee answered the phone, stating she was unaware of the situation before hanging up.

