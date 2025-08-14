Woman goes on stabbing spree in Selangor Mall, injuring six strangers

MALAYSIA: At least six people were injured after a woman allegedly went on a stabbing spree inside a shopping mall in Selangor on Wednesday (13 Aug), following a collision between her car and a motorcycle.

According to China Press, the incident began outside the mall, where a car was seen on video knocking a motorcycle to the ground.

Witnesses claimed the female driver got out of her vehicle brandishing a knife and stabbed the rider, leaving him bleeding on the road.

Moments later, the woman allegedly forced her way into the shopping mall, attacking shoppers at random.

The attack left at least six people injured, though the extent of their wounds has not been officially confirmed.

Police apprehended the suspect shortly afterwards. Videos circulating online show her sitting on the ground with her hands cuffed, shouting repeatedly, “I hate Malaysia.”

When contacted about the footage, local police said they were aware of the videos and have launched an investigation. Investigations are ongoing.