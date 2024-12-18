SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to highlight the bad behaviour of a female passenger on the MRT. The passenger’s rough movements ended up causing her to get scratched.

In a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group page on Tuesday (Dec 17), Joann Lim Sy wrote that the passenger’s bad behaviour began even before she and her friend boarded.

The two of them were near the front of the line, and the passenger in question was right behind them. When the train arrived and the doors opened, the people at the front of the queue entered the train carriage, and Ms Joann and her friend followed suit.

But before they even entered, the woman behind them was already pushing forward, and Ms Sy claimed that the woman was pushing Ms Sy’s backpack with her body.

“So, when the train started moving, I was also being pushed in,” she wrote.

As they were still getting on the train, the woman “shoved” Ms Joann aside, “using her shoulder and body forcefully to push me out of the way” before taking a priority seat.

Instead of apologizing for her rough behaviour, the woman just kept watching a show on her phone “as if nothing had happened,” but Ms Joann added that her body got scratched in the process.

She added a photo of the woman, who can be seen wearing earbuds absorbed in a video on her phone, and another picture of a body part with some scratches on it.

Unfortunately, Ms Joann’s experience is not uncommon, as many Singaporeans have posted online about their experiences with people who have behaved poorly on public transport.

Many netizens dropped comments along these lines, with one saying that there have been “a lot of inconsiderate people around here,” especially when a train arrives and “suddenly out of nowhere people just chiong to go in.”

The commenter added that this type of rudeness appears to know no age, with children, teenagers, and the elderly behaving this way.

Another called this behaviour “very normal nowadays.”

She wrote that one morning, a girl had tried to cut into the crowded queue in front of a train, but she succeeded in blocking the girl, who gave her a bad look as the doors closed and the train moved away. “Small victory for the day,” she added, appealing for people to just “get in line” as this is “basic courtesy.”

“Sadly, it’s very common nowadays even teenagers are rushing seats when an elderly person is going for the seat,” another observed. /TISG

