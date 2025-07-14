Woman gets injured after PMD hit-and-run; has a message for the rider

SINGAPORE: A woman wrote in a popular local Facebook group that she was hit by a PMD (Personal Mobility Device) on Sunday morning (Jul 13) while walking down the “slope from a bridge at Pasir Ris Block 124.”

The incident occurred at around 7:15 a.m. After she got hit, the rider made a run for it and quickly disappeared.

She posted photos of the bright red skin abrasions she sustained on her right knee, the lower part of the palm of her right hand, and the area near the elbow of her left arm.

Despite her injuries, she had a message for the person on the PMD. “If the rider comes forward and apologises and compensates my bills (with receipt), I won’t pursue further,” she wrote.

Many people have shared her post. Some of the commenters on her post have urged her to report to the authorities.

“Hit and run, sure cannot find the PMD on your own. Lodge a police report ASAP,” one wrote.

“Make a police report. What if he hits children instead?” another agreed.

“Just lodge a report. Usually, there’s a camera on the bridge. Leaving you injured is already unacceptable,” a Facebook user chimed in.

“Just make a police report, and let the police do the job. Irresponsible behaviour from the PMD,” wrote another.

A commenter urged her to reach out to the Pasir Ris Member of Parliament to ask for assistance. At present, the MPs from Pasir Ris–Changi GRC are Indranee Rajah, Desmond Tan, Sharael Taha, and Valerie Lee, all from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

One commenter said she should report the incident to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) as well, although they admitted that this would be a bit of a challenge, since the PMD driver left the scene.

Another seemed to agree, appealing to the LTA to “Please wake up before more innocent will get hurt, maybe next time it might be kids or someone elderly.”

One admitted that they were afraid of such an incident, writing, “This is the worst thing I am worried about every day, that one day I might also be caught in such a situation.”

Another appealed to the rider: “Come out, PMD rider… Don’t be a coward… just apologise… and settle.”

The post author wrote in a comment that she has already lodged a police report. The Independent Singapore has reached out to her for further comments or updates. /TISG

Read also: Netizens call out passenger for taking video of woman on PMD whom she said is just pretending to be disabled