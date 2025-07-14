// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, July 14, 2025
28.3 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ COMPLAINT SINGAPORE
In the Hood
2 min.Read

Woman gets injured after PMD hit-and-run; has a message for the rider

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A woman wrote in a popular local Facebook group that she was hit by a PMD (Personal Mobility Device) on Sunday morning (Jul 13) while walking down the “slope from a bridge at Pasir Ris Block 124.”

The incident occurred at around 7:15 a.m. After she got hit, the rider made a run for it and quickly disappeared.

She posted photos of the bright red skin abrasions she sustained on her right knee, the lower part of the palm of her right hand, and the area near the elbow of her left arm.

Screenshot

Despite her injuries, she had a message for the person on the PMD. “If the rider comes forward and apologises and compensates my bills (with receipt), I won’t pursue further,” she wrote.

Many people have shared her post. Some of the commenters on her post have urged her to report to the authorities.

“Hit and run, sure cannot find the PMD on your own. Lodge a police report ASAP,” one wrote.

See also  Karen's Diner: World's Rudest Restaurant To Open Pop-Up in Singapore – A Unique Experience Awaits!

“Make a police report. What if he hits children instead?” another agreed.

“Just lodge a report. Usually, there’s a camera on the bridge. Leaving you injured is already unacceptable,” a Facebook user chimed in.

“Just make a police report, and let the police do the job. Irresponsible behaviour from the PMD,” wrote another.

A commenter urged her to reach out to the Pasir Ris Member of Parliament to ask for assistance. At present, the MPs from Pasir Ris–Changi GRC are Indranee Rajah, Desmond Tan, Sharael Taha, and Valerie Lee, all from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

One commenter said she should report the incident to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) as well, although they admitted that this would be a bit of a challenge, since the PMD driver left the scene.

Another seemed to agree, appealing to the LTA to “Please wake up before more innocent will get hurt, maybe next time it might be kids or someone elderly.”

See also  "Very very alarmed" Lee Bee Wah thinks the Govt should be stricter with PMD riders

One admitted that they were afraid of such an incident, writing, “This is the worst thing I am worried about every day, that one day I might also be caught in such a situation.”

Another appealed to the rider: “Come out, PMD rider… Don’t be a coward… just apologise… and settle.”

The post author wrote in a comment that she has already lodged a police report. The Independent Singapore has reached out to her for further comments or updates. /TISG

Read also: Netizens call out passenger for taking video of woman on PMD whom she said is just pretending to be disabled 

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Netizens make fun of door that appears to go nowhere at Sengkang void deck

SINGAPORE: A doorway that appears to have no discernible...

Woman warns against new scam involving polyclinic bills

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media in a...

Police investigate after someone else spends S$400+ of family’s SG60 vouchers

SINGAPORE: A man said that a sizable portion of...

Newer helpers complain a lot more these days, says maid agency owner

SINGAPORE: After receiving a spate of complaints from newer...

Business

IWG-Arup: Hybrid work may slash businesses’ real estate costs by up to 55%

SINGAPORE: As much as hybrid work could improve employee...

Temasek plans $25B investment push in Europe

SINGAPORE: Temasek Holdings is significantly ramping up its investment...

Lum Chang Creations Catalist listing to raise S$12.3m

SINGAPORE: Property restoration specialist Lum Chang Creations is preparing...

China’s Manus AI shifts global HQ to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm Manus AI has...

Singapore Politics

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new...

Grab faces pushback from NTUC over incentive changes, delays implementation

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform Grab has postponed changes to...

© The Independent Singapore