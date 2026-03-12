Woman from China may face S$100,000 fine for offering S$100 bribe to Singapore immigration officer at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old woman from China has been charged in Singapore after allegedly offering S$100 to an immigration officer at Changi Airport. The woman, Kong Zhenni, appeared in the State Courts on March 10. She faces one charge under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, the alleged incident happened on Dec 26, 2025. At about 5 a.m., Kong was said to have tried to give S$100 to an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer at Changi Airport Terminal 4.

Investigators say the money was offered in hopes of securing permission to enter Singapore. The officer refused the offer on the spot. The case was then referred to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), which handles corruption offences in Singapore.

Kong’s case has been adjourned to April 7. She is out on bail set at S$5,000. Under Singapore’s Prevention of Corruption Act, anyone convicted of corruption can face a fine of up to S$100,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

In a statement, the CPIB said Singapore maintains a strict zero-tolerance stance on corruption. The agency said it investigates all reports of suspected corruption, including anonymous tips.

Members of the public can submit reports either through the bureau’s website, by email at [email protected], by phone at 1800-376-0000, or by writing to CPIB Headquarters at 2 Lengkok Bahru, S159047. Reports should include key details such as when and where the alleged act occurred, who was involved, and what favour was sought.

Cases like these rarely involve large sums of money, but even small attempts at bribery are punishable under the law, reflecting Singapore’s long-standing stance that corruption, in any form, will be pursued and prosecuted.

For travellers entering Singapore for the first time, be advised that immigration decisions in the country are made by officers following strict procedures, not personal offers.