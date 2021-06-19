Woman fined $3,500 for Jalan Kukoh Food Centre brawl

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A woman was fined S$3,500 for a fight that erupted at Jalan Kukoh Food Centre. The two other people involved in the brawl are awaiting their hearings.

The fight occurred on March 15 last year and involved a woman identified as Ms Chen, 53; her former husband, Mr Wang, 58; and another woman, Ms Wu, 47, who owns a stall at Jalan Kukoh Food Centre.

Ms Chen was found guilty in court on Wednesday (June 16) of causing trouble and fighting. She was fined $3,500.

A March 16, 2020, video on Facebook shows a woman behind the counter of a stall (Ms Wu) breaking plates over another woman’s head (Ms Chen), with Ms Chen retaliating by throwing things back at Ms Wu.

- Advertisement -

Mr Wang is also seen first defending himself with a metal tray and then using that tray to hit the stall owner Ms Wu.

He is later seen throwing a plastic chair at her, which she, in turn, threw to the floor. And just as things seem to simmer down, the three start yelling at each other again.

Stomp reported on March 19, 2020, that the police had been alerted four days earlier to a case of voluntarily causing hurt and mischief at 1 Jalan Kukoh at around 7.30 pm.

A spokesman for the police said, “A 57-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were conveyed conscious to Singapore General Hospital.”

- Advertisement -

Ms Chen and Mr Wang were said to have needed stitches for cuts on their hands, arms and thighs. Ms Chen also sustained a wound on her forehead.

At that time, Ms Chen told Stomp that she and her former husband were in the food centre for drinks with some friends. At one point, she noticed he was missing and saw him at one stall.

Stomp quotes her as saying, “I saw that he was arguing with the bak kut teh stall owner. I quickly went up to find out what happened.”

She then approached the two.

- Advertisement -

Ms Chen added that Ms Wu hit her with a pot even before she said anything.

“Seeing that I was being hit, my ex-husband used both hands to shield me, but the stall owner threw cutlery, trays and bowls at me,” said Ms Chen.

Ms Wu declined to comment on the brawl as police were already handling it when STOMP spoke to her.

On June 17 (Thursday), Lianhe Wanbao reported that the altercation began after Mr Wang left the engine of his truck on when he parked near Ms Wu’s stall.

Fumes from the vehicle’s exhaust had made it hard for Ms Wu to breathe.

She then asked him to turn off his truck’s engine, and he complied.

However, he then lit a cigarette, which made it difficult again for Ms Wu to breathe,

She then reportedly shouted “新加坡人有’seh’啊” (Do Singaporeans think they’re so big?)”

Mr Wang then called Ms Wu “rude”.

The brawl broke out soon afterwards.

/TISG

Read also: Fight breaks out in Geylang

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.