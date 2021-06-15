Fight breaks out in Geylang

Home News breaks out in Geylang

Video circulating online

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Singapore — A video of a in Geylang has been circulating on Facebook.

A netizen uploaded a post to the Facebook group Complaint Singapore and included two videos in her post. She captioned it quite simply “At Geylang.”

Around 10 people can be seen in the videos.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

In the first video, a man can be seen lying on the ground as a few others try to rouse him. Meanwhile, an altercation breaks out among others on the scene. The men start to yell at one another.

A woman can also be heard screaming in the background.

The video cuts off abruptly in the middle of the dispute.

The netizen also uploaded another video by a TikTok user who saw the incident. The video captures a crowd forming near the site where the fight broke out. A few people in the crowd can be seen filming or taking pictures of the scene with their mobile phones.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Other netizens took to the comments section to remark on the incident. Some noted that those involved in the fight were not wearing masks or following social distancing rules.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Some thought the police should have been called to break up the fight.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Another netizen suggested tougher penalties for fighting in public spaces to deter offenders.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

It is unclear what the fight was about.

For fighting in a public place and disturbing the peace, an offender can be jailed for up to a year, fined S$5,000, or both.

