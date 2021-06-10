Home News Woman dances while burning objects in , sent to jail

Woman dances naked while burning objects in Geylang, sent to jail

She also caused alarm at Police Cantonment Complex

the-role-of-constitutional-courts

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A 33-year-old woman who danced in while setting objects on fire on Wednesday (June 9).

Norazidah Mohamed Zain was jailed for four months and six weeks on Wednesday.

She was charged with one count each of mischief by fire, appearing nude in public, and placing a thing causing fear of harm, reported The Straits Times.

Norazidah, who was also homeless at the time, admitted she left suspicious items at the Police Cantonment Complex, knowing they would cause alarm.

- Advertisement -

She is reported to be the first person convicted of placing a thing causing fear of harm.

Another charge of mischief by fire was considered for sentencing.

On Feb 18, 2021, Norazidah lied her way into the Police Cantonment Complex.

She left a white box containing a TV box, Bluetooth speaker, two remote controllers, charging wires, a red packet holding several pieces of paper, a yellow talisman and a brooch.

- Advertisement -

After placing the box at level two of the complex, she left the premises at about 9 am.

The court heard that an officer discovered the objects inside an orange bag at about 4 pm. Alarmed at what the bag might contain, the officer called security.

Norazidah was arrested and questioned. She gave different reasons for her visit to the complex but could not offer a reasonable excuse for leaving the items there.

On March 18, at about 11.20 pm, Norazidah was spotted pouring powder from a tin onto the ground while naked.

- Advertisement -

She also threw rubbish and cans into a fire on top of a metal box in the back alley of Lorong 20 Geylang, where she committed the offences.

The police were alerted and they found burnt beer cans and mosquito coils on top of the box.

The court heard that Norazidah had a long string of past convictions dating back to 2005. Deputy Public Prosecutor Susanna Yim requested that she be imprisoned for six months due to her past record.

Norazidah was involved in rioting, public nuisance, mischief, trespass, theft, assault, rash acts and a bomb hoax in the past.

However, in mitigation, Norazidah pleaded to be given a chance to change her ways. It was reported she was a mother of six.

For mischief by fire, Norazidah could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.

For appearing nude in public, she could have been jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.

For placing a thing causing fear of harm, she could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both./TISG

Read related: Naked man spotted burning items and throwing ashes around at Ang Mo Kio food centre

Naked man spotted burning items and throwing ashes around at Ang Mo Kio food centre

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Celebrity

BTS member tells Indian food delivery rider to be careful on the road

Seoul -- A radio station in Kerala, India, recently interviewed a local man who worked as a food delivery rider in Korea. Fortunately for him, he has achieved what most K-pop fans can only dream of --  meeting four members of...
View Post
Featured News

Man says it is ‘racist that Indians marry Chinese because it is predatory’ in viral video

Singapore -- In a video that went viral over the weekend, a Chinese man was seen berating an Indian man for being in a relationship with a Chinese woman. The 9-minute-video, taken by the woman herself and posted on the Indian man,...
View Post
Featured News

PM Lee on short break until June 11, looks forward to end of Phase 2

Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be taking a short break from Monday (Jun 7) to Friday (Jun 11). The Prime Minister's Office announced Mr Lee's local leave on Sunday (Jun 6), noting that no acting prime minister will be...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent