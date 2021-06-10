Woman dances naked while burning objects in Geylang, sent to jail

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A 33-year-old woman who danced naked in Geylang while setting objects on fire pleaded guilty on Wednesday (June 9).

Norazidah Mohamed Zain was jailed for four months and six weeks on Wednesday.

She was charged with one count each of mischief by fire, appearing nude in public, and placing a thing causing fear of harm, reported The Straits Times.

Norazidah, who was also homeless at the time, admitted she left suspicious items at the Police Cantonment Complex, knowing they would cause alarm.

She is reported to be the first person convicted of placing a thing causing fear of harm.

Another charge of mischief by fire was considered for sentencing.

On Feb 18, 2021, Norazidah lied her way into the Police Cantonment Complex.

She left a white box containing a TV box, Bluetooth speaker, two remote controllers, charging wires, a red packet holding several pieces of paper, a yellow talisman and a brooch.

After placing the box at level two of the complex, she left the premises at about 9 am.

The court heard that an officer discovered the objects inside an orange bag at about 4 pm. Alarmed at what the bag might contain, the officer called security.

Norazidah was arrested and questioned. She gave different reasons for her visit to the complex but could not offer a reasonable excuse for leaving the items there.

On March 18, at about 11.20 pm, Norazidah was spotted pouring powder from a tin onto the ground while dancing naked.

She also threw rubbish and cans into a fire on top of a metal box in the back alley of Lorong 20 Geylang, where she committed the offences.

The police were alerted and they found burnt beer cans and mosquito coils on top of the box.

The court heard that Norazidah had a long string of past convictions dating back to 2005. Deputy Public Prosecutor Susanna Yim requested that she be imprisoned for six months due to her past record.

Norazidah was involved in rioting, public nuisance, mischief, trespass, theft, assault, rash acts and a bomb hoax in the past.

However, in mitigation, Norazidah pleaded to be given a chance to change her ways. It was reported she was a mother of six.

For mischief by fire, Norazidah could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.

For appearing nude in public, she could have been jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.

For placing a thing causing fear of harm, she could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both./TISG

