Naked man spotted burning items and throwing ashes around at Ang Mo Kio food centre

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A man was arrested on Monday (May 3) for stripping naked while walking along Ang Mo Kio Market and Food Centre.

A 34-year-old man wearing a light red sarong was apprehended on Monday for streaking through 409 Ang Mo Kio Food Centre, reported Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

The owner of a chicken rice stall saw the man pacing back and forth the food centre before suddenly pulling off a part of his attire.

“He then pulled something out of a bag and burnt it, chanting under his breath as he did so,” shared the stall owner.

- Advertisement -

Afterwards, the man approached the stall and threw the ashes of the object he just burnt into a basket of vegetables.

The man then pulled off the rest of his clothing and walked away.

Another person told Shin Min that the man approached him and threw a chair aside before yelling in Hokkien, “Everyone in this centre will get it tonight.”

He was also spotted shouting at a woman who passed by.

According to the chicken rice stall owner, this was not the first time the man had been seen in the food centre.

“I’ve seen him at least four times. He paces around like this every time; he seems rather abnormal.”

The police confirmed having received a report of the incident.

The man was arrested on suspicion of being naked in a public place.

Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

Read related: Man lies naked in the middle of Zion road despite heavy oncoming traffic

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg