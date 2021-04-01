Home News Man lies naked in the middle of Zion road despite heavy oncoming...

Man lies naked in the middle of Zion road despite heavy oncoming traffic

Netizens speculate the man had mental health issues

Photo: FB/ ROADS.sg

Singapore — A video emerged of a naked man lying on Zion Road.

The footage, posted on popular Facebook page ROADS.sg, showed a fully naked man who lay spread-eagled despite oncoming traffic.

The 20-second clip was taken by someone in a passing car on Wednesday (Mar 31) at around 4 pm.

Some distance behind the man, a black MPV could be seen parked, with the driver standing behind, the car boot open.

The video’s caption claims that the driver of the MPV had intentionally blocked traffic to protect the naked man from a possible accident.

While it is not known why the man lay down on the road, netizens speculated that he might have had mental health issues.

Photo: Google Maps

A Google Maps image of Zion Road showed traffic congestion on its four lanes with construction works ongoing on both sides.

Because of the presence of a bus stop along Zion Road, buses plied along, adding to the traffic. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

