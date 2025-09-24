Woman criticises men from top universities for being elitist but refuses to date anyone without a university degree herself

SINGAPORE: After one of his female friends admitted she would not date a guy “without a university degree,” a man took to the internet to ask whether women in Singapore have double standards when it comes to dating.

Posting on r/sgdatingscene on Tuesday (Sep 23), he recounted how the conversation unfolded. According to him, his friend had been upset after “some Singaporean guys from the big three universities” told her she was not “wife material” because she was studying at a private university.

“She was complaining,” he recalled. “And she thinks that this is elitism.”

However, the story took an ironic turn. When he casually asked her whether she would consider dating a man without a university degree, she did not hesitate. Her answer, he said, was a firm “no.”

“Is this double standard? And is there double standard in dating in Singapore?” the man asked at the end of his post.

“I think a lot of people are just hypocrites in general.”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Redditor suggested that this was less about double standards and more about a “lack of self-awareness”.

They explained, “First of all, if she only dates up and never dates down, then she’s clearly in it to find money status and power by dating up, but these women don’t realise that if you want to date up, these men have far more options than you do. So of course she isn’t wife material.”

They added, “Who the hell wants a wife who only wants you because of your status? I wouldn’t ever marry her, not because she’s from a private uni, but because her stance is just terrible.”

Another Redditor chimed in with a more nuanced view. “Well, it just means she’s looking for external validation, not internal, and that’s fine — it’s not your life anyway, it’s your friend’s, lol. In my opinion, it’s not really a double standard; she applies it consistently to others, just not to herself. While she may date “up” most of the time, if she finds someone she truly loves, I don’t think it will stay the same.”

A third commenter shared their personal perspective, saying, “If someone tells me I’m not wife material because I’m from private uni (lmao), I won’t waste my time. To some extent, I feel it is an elitist mindset, like sure they are different, but private uni degree holders can also do well in life — why look down just cause? What does wife material even mean? It isn’t a double standard, though. She’s saying she wouldn’t date a guy without a degree, not a guy that’s from private uni.”

A fourth remarked, “I think a lot of people are just hypocrites in general hahaha ~ probably not just in the dating scene.”

In other news, a furious mother has blasted Grab online, demanding that the company “take action” after a driver allegedly mocked her daughter, who walks with crutches, and unfairly “slapped on a S$3 late fee.”

In a post shared on the ‘COMPLAINT SINGAPORE’ Facebook group on Tuesday (Sep 23), she explained that her daughter, accompanied by the family’s helper, had arrived punctually at the designated pickup point.

Read more: Mother outraged after Grab driver ridicules daughter on crutches and charges $3 late fee