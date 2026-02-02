Woman cries for help after falling into water at Woodlands Waterfront Park

SINGAPORE: Visiting a park is supposedly fun, but not when you hear a woman screaming and asking for help. A 36-year-old employee of a nearby restaurant shared with Shin Min Daily News that when he arrived at the Woodlands Waterfront Park on Jan 29, he was shocked to hear someone yelling.

According to the employee, he first thought that people were arguing, but after listening carefully, he realised that the sound was a mix of waves and cries, and he immediately knew that something was wrong.

Unfortunately, there was a woman who fell into the water inside the park. After hearing the screams, the employee immediately went to check and found the Indian woman tightly gripping a nylon rope with both of her hands. With this, the employee shouted for help, called the police for assistance, and grabbed a lifebuoy and threw it into the water.

While waiting for the rescuers, the man kept talking to the woman and tried to calm him down. He stated: “I told her not to panic, that the rescuers would be there soon and get her ashore.” Furthermore, he asked another woman, who was then passing by, to talk to the woman as well.

He thought that it was important to gain the trust of the fallen woman during that situation, and talking to someone of the same sex might help.

Later on, the authorities arrived and launched a rescue operation. A patrol boat, a rescue boat, police cars, and fire trucks were present at the scene. About five police officers and six civil defence personnel conducted the rescue, and the woman was rescued in approximately 15 minutes.

“At that moment, I only had one thought in my mind, which was to get the person out of the water as quickly as possible,” the employee admitted when asked what he was thinking during the incident.

Police confirmed that the woman was taken to the hospital in a conscious state and was arrested under the Mental Health Act.

