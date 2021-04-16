Home News Woman complains that after fully settling her housing loan, she still needed...

Woman complains that after fully settling her housing loan, she still needed to pay for discharge of her loan

Photo: google maps

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A woman who fully repaid her housing loan took to social media to ask why she had to pay an additional sum for the discharge of her loan.

“Why pay finish loan still need to pay to stop my loan?” she asked.

In a post to a popular Facebook group on Thursday (Apr 15), one netizen shared a photo of the fees she was charged for the discharge of her housing loan.

The letter, dated April 12, was from the Bedok branch of the Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) Housing Management Group.

- Advertisement -

The letter read: “Dear Owner(s) We are pleased to inform you that the housing loan of your flat has been fully paid”.

It continued that there were still “fees for discharge of loan” to be paid. These fees included a stamp/registration fee, conveyancing fee, and GST on conveyancing fee.

The additional amount she needed to pay in order to discharge her loan was $120.65.

Netizens who commented on the post seemed resigned to having to pay additional fees and some even explained what the fees were for.

 

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Crowdfunding as the new activism?

Singapore—On the heels of blogger Leong Sze Hian’s success in raising funds to pay damages to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong comes the case of activist Roy Yi Li Ngerng. Donors have been contributing generously to him, too, just as they did...
View Post
Featured News

Indranee Rajah or Lawrence Wong: Who’s up next for Finance Minister?

Singapore—With all the talk of who is next in line to lead the country in the wake of Heng Swee Keat’s announcement that he would step aside from PAP 4G leadership, one other important position is also now in play—that of...
View Post
Featured News

S’poreans help elderly man who has a heart attack after suffering from kidney failure and losing a kidney

Singapore -- The Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Kayla Low took to social media to share how she managed to get some help for an elderly man who had a heart attack after suffering from kidney failure and losing a kidney. In a...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent