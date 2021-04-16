Woman complains that after fully settling her housing loan, she still needed to pay for discharge of her loan

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A woman who fully repaid her housing loan took to social media to ask why she had to pay an additional sum for the discharge of her loan.

“Why pay finish loan still need to pay to stop my loan?” she asked.

In a post to a popular Facebook group on Thursday (Apr 15), one netizen shared a photo of the fees she was charged for the discharge of her housing loan.

The letter, dated April 12, was from the Bedok branch of the Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) Housing Management Group.

The letter read: “Dear Owner(s) We are pleased to inform you that the housing loan of your flat has been fully paid”.

It continued that there were still “fees for discharge of loan” to be paid. These fees included a stamp/registration fee, conveyancing fee, and GST on conveyancing fee.

The additional amount she needed to pay in order to discharge her loan was $120.65.

Netizens who commented on the post seemed resigned to having to pay additional fees and some even explained what the fees were for.

