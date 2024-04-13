SINGAPORE: A woman shared on social media that her ex-boyfriend still uses the supplementary credit card linked to her account even after they broke up.

On r/singaporefi on Wednesday (April 10), she raised the question, “Is it illegal for an ex-partner to use a supplementary credit card linked to the primary account holder’s credit line after the relationship ends, even if the physical card has been returned but remains stored in a digital wallet like Apple Pay?”

She also asked, “Does my action of signing him up for the supplementary card constitute permanent permission?”

In response, Singaporean Redditors told the woman that she could easily cancel the supplementary card as she was the “account owner and main card holder.”

Regarding legal implications, they explained that there weren’t any, as the moment she signed up for the supplementary card, she essentially granted permission for him to use her credit.

One Redditor remarked, “Of course, it can be revoked. YOU are the principle card holder. YOU alone enter into contract with the bank/card issuer. YOU alone decide who can/not use the card.”

While another explained, “Do you know how supplementary cards even work? You had to authorise it in the first place and pay the additional fees. You can cancel the card unilaterally without involving the supplementary card holder.”

A third Redditor jokingly added, “Roundabout way: assess legal implication, complain to MP, press conference with mothership, tiktok galore. Straightforward way: cancel sup card.”

What are supplementary credit cards?

Supplementary cards function as extensions of the primary credit card, enabling additional users to access the same account.

Many folks opt for these cards because they make it easy to gather and track all expenses, as everything appears on one bill.

However, it’s worth noting that supplementary cards can function independently of the primary credit card, as evidenced by a situation in Singapore in 2016.

Back then, The Straits Times reported that a woman and her foreign spouse asked the bank to cancel all of their credit cards, but due to an oversight, the supplementary cards were not deactivated.

Subsequently, they were surprised to receive a bill reflecting the annual fees for these supplementary cards.

