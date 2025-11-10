Woman allegedly died after consuming S$6 skin whitening supplement she bought online

MALAYSIA: The Malaysian Ministry of Health (MOH) has launched an investigation after reports surfaced online claiming that a woman died after consuming a health supplement said to whiten skin.

The product, which was apparently priced at around RM20 (approximately S$6.25), was sold through social media platforms.

According to The New Straits Times, the incident came to light when a netizen posted on Threads alleging that a woman had died after taking the product, which was marketed as a skin-whitening supplement.

In response, the MOH’s Food Safety and Quality Division issued a statement confirming that preliminary tests showed the product contained glutathione, an active ingredient listed under the prohibited substances in Malaysia’s Drug Registration Guidelines.

Authorities said the supplement continues to be sold on various e-commerce and social media platforms, in violation of the Food Act, which prohibits the inclusion of unapproved substances in food products.

The Health Ministry said further investigations are ongoing to verify the authenticity of the claims surrounding the woman’s death and to gather detailed information on the product. This includes examining whether its labelling meets regulatory requirements, as well as assessing its ingredients, manufacturing plant, importer, and distribution network within Malaysia.

Officials are also working to trace the original source of the online claim.

Preliminary investigations have not uncovered any social media posts from the woman’s family or acquaintances that could confirm her death was linked to the consumption of the supplement.