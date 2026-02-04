// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
31 C
Singapore
type here...
YouTube screengrab/ ST Engineering
Singapore News
2 min.Read

With the hovercraft-like AirFish Voyager, you can get from SG to Batam in 30 minutes

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: ST Engineering announced on Tuesday (February 3) that an air voyager craft will be launched for the ferry route between Singapore and Batam, Indonesia, with operations expected to begin by the second half of this year.

The regional ferry operator BatamFast will lease and operate the AirFish Voyager wing-in-ground craft to ply the ferry route. The craft can seat 10 people: eight passengers and two crew members.

The AirFish Voyager, the first of its kind for the Singapore-Batam route, is a hovercraft-like craft.

A video of the AirFish showed it flying low, just a few meters over the surface of the water. ST Engineering AirX says it does this by harnessing the aerodynamic ground effect.

The AirFish Voyager is suitable for inter-island connectivity, tourism, premium travel, and time-critical mobility. Reports say that the target market for this route is resort goers headed to Batam.

Its main advantage is speed, which can go up to 100 knots or around 185 km/h and is comparable to light aircraft. Importantly, the craft can travel as much as three times faster than traditional ferries.

See also  Convoy of 70 Ferraris descend upon iconic Singapore roads, celebrating Ferrari's 70th Anniversary

A journey from Singapore to Batam on the AirFish Voyager may take only 30 minutes. Travel times can take much longer, depending on the ferry terminal in Singapore and the destination terminal in Batam.

ST Engineering AirX, a joint venture of ST Engineering’s Commercial Aerospace business, said that it shares a commitment with BatamFast to position wing-in-ground technology as a next-generation maritime mobility solution in this region.

However, it appears that the Singapore-Batam route is only the beginning, as the two companies are looking at opportunities to grow their operations in other destinations across Southeast Asia.

According to Chua Choon Leng, the General Manager of BatamFast. “The launch of this innovative craft underscores BatamFast’s commitment to faster, more efficient, and more memorable travel experiences, solidifying our position as Asia’s leading fast ferry operator and extending our reach and impact across coastal communities and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Lam, the President Commercial Aerospace for ST Engineering, said, “By partnering with leading operators in the maritime travel industry, we are laying the foundation for Wing-in-Ground technology to become a new, high-speed mobility solution for the region. Together with our partners, we look forward to accelerating the adoption of this innovative craft and transforming how coastal and regional communities connect.”  /TISG

See also  Morning Digest, Apr 24

Read also: Singapore investment lifts Batam economy as lower operating costs attract firms, but experts flag competition from Johor-Singapore SEZ 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Same raise for everyone? What ‘peanut butter’ pay increases mean for workers

SINGAPORE: Top-performing employees may have less to celebrate this...

Grab started in Malaysia — so why is it seen as a Singapore product?

SINGAPORE: A viral exchange between a Grab driver and...

‘Burnout is so real’: SG worker considers quitting just days after receiving annual bonus

SINGAPORE: After collecting her annual bonus, a Singaporean worker...

‘It’s getting a bit demoralising, honestly’: Computer science graduate, 8 months into job hunting, asks how other jobseekers are coping

SINGAPORE: A computer science graduate has turned to Reddit...

Singapore Politics

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

© The Independent Singapore

// //