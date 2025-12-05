// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, December 5, 2025
24.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore buildings
Photo: Freepik/freestockcenter
BusinessAsian Economy
2 min.Read

Singapore investment lifts Batam economy as lower operating costs attract firms, but experts flag competition from Johor-Singapore SEZ

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Investments from Singapore firms have lifted Batam’s economy, as they get drawn by the Indonesian island’s lower operating costs, particularly for manufacturing and tech, and its growing pool of local talent.

Notably, Singapore remains the island’s largest investor, having poured S$632 million in the first half of 2025, although experts warn it could face stiffer investment competition from the upcoming Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Still, with renewed discussions on economic integration within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), experts said the island could attract even more industries seeking to leverage its strengths.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), some Singapore firms on the island include media firm Infinite Studios, which has been operating in the Nongsa area since 2005, before the area was formalised as Nongsa Digital Park. The company has grown from three employees to nearly 400, most of whom are Indonesians.

Infinite Studios CEO Mike Wiluan said they were able to grow the business thanks to the island’s “more cost-efficient real estate” and “abundant talent”.

See also  Singapore’s Woodlands expansion set to boost Johor-Singapore SEZ, says HLIB

Nongsa Digital Park now hosts a mix of Indonesian and international firms, including Singaporean companies and global tech giants such as Apple and Infineon. The park has also become a hub for AI-related work, with 13 data centres already operating and more planned. These facilities supply the computing power needed for AI development, alongside reliable power, water, and connectivity infrastructure.

Mr Wiluan, who also leads Nongsa Digital Park, said such infrastructure gives companies confidence in consistent operations and a safe business environment.

Another business park in central Batam is the Batamindo Industrial Park, owned by Singapore-listed Gallant Venture, which has grown by more than a third since 2021 and hosts a cluster of electronics manufacturers. The investment holding company opened in 1990.

CNA reported that many Singapore firms there follow a “twinning model,” with manufacturing in Batam and research and development or other functions in Singapore.

The park’s location in the Batam Free Trade Zone and near five SEZs provides tax concessions and customs benefits, cutting export costs and attracting foreign investment.

See also  Malaysia’s digital transformation strengthens its role as ASEAN's next innovation hub

Batam, together with Indonesia’s Bintan and Karimun islands, Malaysia’s Johor state, and Singapore, forms the Sijori Growth Triangle, established in 1989 to integrate trade and investment flows. Singapore indicated in October that it plans to revisit the concept and explore new collaboration opportunities.

With the upcoming JS-SEZ looming, experts said Batam may need to upgrade its workforce to remain competitive.

Dr Francis Hutchinson of the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute said that while basic assembly jobs are easy to fill, more skilled positions requiring diplomas or undergraduate degrees are harder to fill, noting that the island has no base of local universities that are plugged into what firms want.

He added that artificial intelligence could eventually reduce demand for some outsourced jobs, though its full impact remains uncertain.

Still, he noted that Batam is expected to continue attracting established manufacturers, e-commerce firms, and creative companies. /TISG

Read also: Hiring has been ‘frozen to begin with,’ jobseekers say as more firms plan 2026 hiring freeze

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Netizens divided after seeing photo of migrant workers ferried in locked lorry

SINGAPORE: After another incident of migrant workers being ferried...

Maid loses 10 kg in a month after being denied proper meals, says she sometimes ‘ate pasta with just salt’

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper has shared a heartbreaking account...

Exchange student gatecrashed F1 VIP area, says tickets are too expensive

SINGAPORE: A university exchange student from Sweden was recently...

Malaysian influencer faces criticism for promoting Singapore in tourism video

SINGAPORE: A one-minute video promoting Singapore has put Malaysian...

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //