With 21 traffic violations prior, intoxicated man from a wedding banquet shows no remorse after driving into 7 cars and fleeing

SINGAPORE: A man whose driving license was suspended crashed into seven cars in a parking lot after drinking five glasses of strong liquor at a wedding event and fled as if nothing happened.

This is the second time the suspect was caught driving under the influence. The first time he violated his driving ban, he was sentenced to five months and eight weeks in jail.



Furthermore, he was fined $4,000 and is subject to a four-year ban from getting his license back.

Case details

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the 50-year-old suspect had already committed 21 traffic offenses.



Now, he is facing 13 charges including violating the Road Traffic Act, the Vehicles Act, and obstructing justice. The suspect admitted to nine of these counts, with the remaining charges to be considered by the judge.

According to investigations, the suspect parked his car in a parking lot in the Sembawang Road area and took his friend’s car to attend a wedding banquet in July 2022, where he got drunk.

The suspect then returned to the parking lot using his friend’s car, and upon reaching the multi-story car park, he collided with seven vehicles hitting their front and behind.

As if he did not cause enough trouble, the suspect continued driving and finally stopped at a nearby intersection.

A car owner reported to the police and the authorities located the suspect at the intersection.



There, they found that the suspect was asleep and was reeking of alcohol. A test showed that the suspect’s breath contained 48 micrograms of alcohol per 100 milliliters, exceeding the legal limit of 35 micrograms.

More details revealed that in February 2024, the defendant drove to a coffee shop for dinner and drinks. When he went to the parking lot to retrieve his car the following midnight, he collided with another vehicle while driving out of the parking lot.

The suspect was caught driving under the influence again while on bail last July 2025. The suspect went to a coffee shop in the Sembawang Road area to drink. The next day, he drove home and was stopped for a traffic check.

The traffic police conducted another test to check if he was intoxicated and asked him to show his documents.

He then handed over a driver’s license but after identity verification, the traffic police found that the license did not belong to the suspect.

