Witchraft? Loansharks? Escape Room HDB version? Singaporeans contemplate eerie HDB door setup

SINGAPORE: Witchcraft? Loansharks? The puzzling setup of an HDB resident’s heavily reinforced apartment door sparked curiosity and debate among Singaporeans after an online user shared a photo of the unusual sight.

An online user took to a forum on Sunday evening (March 30) to share a photo of an eerie sight. The “mysterious HDB unit” had a wooden panel door with a black iron security gate in front. Surrounding the entrance was what appeared to be a makeshift barricade made of branches and twigs, extending beyond the door frame and covering part of the adjacent wall. The sticks were arranged in an eerie pattern and tied together with wire.

The sight did not fail to get Singaporeans talking, many of whom shared their suspicions. In the comments section of the post, there was a mix of hypotheses. While some found it occult-looking, others wondered if the owner could be some sort of loanshark. Others were even a bit impressed by the intricate way the branches and twigs were tied together.

“I’ve seen enough Malaysian and Indonesian kampong horror movies to ask fewer questions and not go near at night,” said one.

The writer of the post added some details in the comments, saying: “In case you missed it, from the looks of it, the front grill-gate has no knob lever, keyhole or padlock. The grill gate is secured and locked by plastic strings tied at three locations. The window pane is boarded up like preparing for hurricanes. There are sheets of paper plastered over the boarded area. The grill gate and front door look new, not old and worn out.”

Still, while one dismissed it as jungle-themed decoration, another said it was “Escape Room HDB.”

One commenter who claimed to live in the area where the photo was taken wrote, “I live in the area, and it’s not witchcraft or loan sharks, guys. The owner is just, unfortunately, mentally unsound. I’m not sure how to explain the process, but I just know that it’s really lengthy sometimes, it would take him hours just to get inside his house because he’s always fixing or making more adjustments to his door. He constantly breaks it down and puts it back up again when he leaves the house.”

According to Prestige Affairs, before starting renovations on your HDB home’s entrance, it is essential to be familiar with the HDB renovation guidelines. These regulations are in place to ensure safety and maintain the visual consistency of the estate.

Homeowners must avoid making structural changes or carrying out unapproved electrical or plumbing work, as these could compromise the building’s integrity. Renovations should not pose any safety risks to neighbours or obstruct common areas, such as corridors. Additionally, aesthetic uniformity is a key consideration—any changes that significantly alter the estate’s overall appearance may not be approved.

