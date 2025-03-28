SINGAPORE: While many working-age Singaporeans have taken to social media to share their struggles with job security—whether grappling with unemployment or contemplating a career move—one post stood out for coming not from a seasoned professional, but from a student voicing his deep-seated fear of joblessness. “I’m genuinely scared of unemployment,” he wrote.

The student turned to an online forum on Wednesday (March 26) to share his anxieties about the future. Wise beyond his years, he reflected, “I think a lot of Singaporeans face this too, and for some, it’s their reality.”

Now approaching his third year of studies for a diploma, he revealed that he is struggling to decide on his next academic step. “I’m currently stuck between NUS Comms or NTU English Literature and Art History,” he said. Despite his passion for art curation, he expressed doubts about Singapore’s limited arts landscape. “It’s mostly because I want to become a curator but I’m sure everyone knows, in this small country, the arts are even smaller,” he added. “But I can’t shake the feeling of not pursuing something I love very much and living the rest of my days thinking ‘What if I had gone for this instead?’”

To make matters worse, he shared that his family dynamic is “pretty bad.”

“Narcissistic, verbally, and financially abusive parents,” he wrote, revealing that he longs to escape the negativity. “But it seems like the job market everywhere is terrible. I’d just like to seek some advice on this. It’s been bothering me quite badly.”

Singaporeans share advice with the young writer

In a heartening show of support, many Singaporeans responded to the young writer’s post, offering encouragement and practical advice. Some shared their own experiences with the courses he was considering, while others provided thoughtful suggestions for his future.

“Study hard and pursue your passion,” one commenter advised. “Make the best of your present moment and enjoy your days as a student and don’t worry too much until the time to find a job comes. You’ll find one. I’m quite sure there are opportunities for museum- and curatorial work in SG. (One of my profs recently became a curator at Malay Heritage Center, and another History professor’s ex-students are working at museums, too). A degree in comms opens doors, and a Literature degree allows you to be a teacher too. In this AI age, I think studying the humanities will prove to have an edge over time. All the best!”

