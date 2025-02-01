According to former British No. 1 Tim Henman, Novak Djokovic’s best opportunity to claim his 25th Grand Slam singles title will come at Wimbledon in 2025.

Henman, speaking at Sky Sports’ tennis coverage launch for the 2025 ATP and WTA Tours and US Open, said Wimbledon presents Djokovic’s best opportunity to win a 25th Grand Slam title. “I think Wimbledon is his best shot to win a 25th Grand Slam. He made the final last year despite coming off knee surgery, and I think it’s a combination of his confidence, his understanding of grass-court tennis, and the fact that fewer players feel comfortable on grass,” he said.

“You look at who realistically could have won in Australia, there were four, maybe five players? On grass it probably ends up being even less… Jannik Sinner has been in the semis, but I think grass is probably the surface that he’s most vulnerable on; there’s Djokovic and Alcaraz, but beyond that it’s difficult to predict,” he added.

Djokovic is tied with Margaret Court for the record and missed the chance to break it last year when Carlos Alcaraz defeated him in the Wimbledon final.

Henman: “He absolutely doesn’t deserve to be booed off the court”

Henman remarked that it was “indefensible” for the Melbourne Park crowd to boo Djokovic off the court, significantly when he was visibly injured after losing the opening set to Alexander Zverev in the tournament’s semi-final.

“He absolutely doesn’t deserve to be booed off the court, in the semis of a slam, when he’s had to retire… I, like a lot of people, said I think they got it totally wrong. For someone that is going for their 11th Australian Open title, and their 25th slam, to have pulled out after a set, he was obviously in a bad way,” he admitted.

“For him to be booed in that moment, I think it’s pretty indefensible,” Henman added.