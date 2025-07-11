Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka disappointed following semi-final defeat, says if feels like she ‘doesn’t want to exist anymore’

Aryna Sabalenka expressed her disappointment after being unexpectedly defeated by Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals of the 2025 Wimbledon.

Sabalenka advanced to her third grand slam final of 2025 and battled against the 13th seed on Centre Court. Sabalenka dropped the first set; however, she gained momentum by levelling the match in the second set and quickly secured a break in the final set. Regardless of her efforts, Anisimova fought back strongly and secured a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 final win, reaching her maiden Grand Slam final.

With this, Sabalenka admitted in a post-match press conference: “Losing sucks… You always feel like you want to die, you don’t want to exist any more, and this is the end of your life.”

She added: “Every time you compete at that tournament, and you get to the last stages, you think you’re getting close to your dream. Then you lose the match, and you feel like, ‘okay, this is the end.’”

Sabalenka’s Wimbledon journey

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam where Sabalenka has yet to make it to the final round. She has been eliminated at the semi-final stage three times over the past five years. Sabalenka also missed the other two tournaments–one due to a ban and the other, to her injury that forced her exit in 2024.

The athlete shared: “It’s tough to think about that, but I really hope so. I lost three semis, three tough ones. Then I was banned from playing. Then I was injured.”

“So I really have more of a hate relationship right now with Wimbledon, but I hope that one day I will turn it around and have a love relationship,” she said.

In the previous Grand Slams, Sabalenka was criticised for her post-match remarks after losing to Coco Gauff at this year’s French Open final. Furthermore, she also expressed criticism towards Anisimova regarding two moments in the deciding set– first, when Anisimova prematurely celebrated winning a point before the ball had cleared Sabalenka’s racquet, and second, when she failed to apologise after a winner that just grazed the net cord.

Sabalenka noted: “She was already celebrating it. I was like, ‘that’s a bit too early’. Then she p***** me off, saying that’s what she does all the time…I was grateful she actually said that because it was actually helping me to keep fighting. So I came back because I got really angry in that moment.”

Regarding the net cord, Sabalenka added: “She just wanted, I guess, badly, to win this match. It’s on her… If she doesn’t feel like saying sorry, like she barely got that point and she didn’t feel like saying sorry for that tricky situation, that’s on her.”

On social media, Sabalenka posted: “Thank you @wimbledon for a special two weeks filled with great atmosphere and great opponents. I’m grateful I was able to compete this year and I will see you next year. 🍓🤍🌱”

Fans flooded the post with praise, with one writing, “You really made Wimbledon extra special, thank you Maestra!! 🔥💎”. Others said she played with heart and passion, and shared that they only watch tennis because of players like her and Sabalenka. Many urged her to “keep on roaring.”