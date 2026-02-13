Wild birds slip through nets and gaps to steal food at Jalan Batu Hawker Centre, diners and vendors frustrated

SINGAPORE: Diners at Jalan Batu Hawker Centre now have two tasks, unfortunately: decide on what to eat and chase away birds before sitting down to eat their meal. Wild birds continuously trouble diners and vendors, with concerns that the meals might turn into bird food at any moment.

When a reporter visited the hawker centre, it was observed that birds occupied the tabletops, and diners needed to shoo them away before eating. Moreover, bird droppings also appear on the tables and chairs, and cleaners need to clean them up as soon as possible.

Zaobao reported that it was also found that the hawker centre is covered with protective netting and spikes, but many birds still manage to slip through the gaps and holes to enter the food centre. More so, plastic curtains have also been hung in the dish return area, but birds are frequently seen crawling through the curtains to peck at leftover food.

Given this concern, the chairman of the Hawkers Association told the reporters that they have increased the number of times the dishes are collected and cleaned. In the morning, they will arrange three cleaners, two in the afternoon, and during peak hours, such as lunch and dinner, they will send four to five cleaners.

The town council also admitted that they were aware of the bird problem at the hawker centre and stated that the authorities had repaired the damaged fencing and strengthened bird controls. They also encouraged diners to return their dishes after eating to prevent leftovers from attracting birds.

Other related news

In related news regarding bird incidents in Singapore, there was a report where an elderly man obstructed an operation of a government agency when he cut the plastic straps securing the birdcages, causing the release of three crows. He was fined $500 after pleading guilty.

