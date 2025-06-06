Wife discovers husband secretly spent S$80k on in-game purchases, plunging family into debt

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A woman in her 30s was shocked to discover that her husband had quietly racked up nearly S$80,000 in unsecured debt — mostly from in-game purchases — plunging their household into financial turmoil.

In a post on the r/singaporefi forum, the woman shared that her husband, who works in a tech/data role at a bank, had been spending thousands of dollars each month on online games. The spending spree went unnoticed for several months until the debts spiralled out of control.

She added that her husband has since acknowledged the problem and is now receiving counselling. The couple is also trying to work out a way forward, and he has expressed commitment to repaying the debt through a structured plan.

They are currently deciding between enrolling in a Debt Management Programme (DMP) through Credit Counselling Singapore or taking up a Debt Consolidation Plan (DCP) with a bank, but are unsure about the implications of either option.

“Our main concern is how this might affect his credit score, future loan eligibility, and especially his career,” she wrote. “He’s in the finance sector, and we’re worried how either route might impact his job prospects within the industry.”

She ended the post by reaching out to others who may have faced similar situations: “Which option is less damaging to credit score and future loan eligibility? Has anyone gone through either programme and can share your loan amount and monthly payment + tenure? I’m aware of how crappy this whole situation is but I am willing to support him to see our family through this. Any kind advice would be appreciated. thank you.”

In the comments, many were shocked that her husband had managed to spend such a large sum on in-game purchases, with some calling the figure “crazy” and “unbelievable.”

One Redditor shared their own experience, saying, “I dunno what to say. Once, I spent S$80 on multiple skins for ML; that’s the most I spent. It felt horrible. Paying for something so meaningless. Your husband needs to have a clear sense of perspective. You also need to help him change his focus from games to you. It will help you both significantly.’

Another said, “S$80k for games is wild. I’ve played games (console and offline only) for the past 30 years. I reckon my total spending, including all hardware and games, will be a fraction of that…”

A third commented, “I could not even get S$1,000 for games, let alone $80,000.”

Some users also suggested that, alongside repaying the debt, the husband should also seek help for potential gaming addiction, warning that without proper intervention, the issue could resurface.

Amid the criticism, others commended the woman for choosing to stand by her husband in times of crisis.

One commented, “Tough one, kudos to you for accompanying him through it.”

Another stated, “Just want to say, good on you… for sticking through this with him when it’s easier to give it up.”

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)